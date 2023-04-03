APS grads to the next generation: Be a sponge

As the APS graduate cycle beings anew, The Mandarin asked public servants who had recently completed their graduate programs for tips for those wishing to apply to the APS graduate program, as well as advice they wished they would have known when they started.

A few themes emerged: leave imposter syndrome at the door, be open to opportunities, and soak up what you can.

“I have been inspired time and time again by my graduate peers and often felt intimidated or unworthy of a position within the cohort,” Lauren Burke said, an Australian Screen Industries policy officer at the Office for the Arts told The Mandarin.

“The most important thing to know is that everyone is learning, everyone is growing and without diverse thinking, the public service just simply does not function.”

For Pierre, a data graduate from the ATO, patience and trusting the process are key.

“I felt very anxious stepping into a completely new environment and was nervous that I wouldn’t do well or that I didn’t belong,” Pierre said.

“As the weeks passed, I started to feel more comfortable and capable in the work I was doing.

“The support from the ATO and the people around me allowed me to feel comfortable and remind myself that I am doing well.”

Another graduate from Home Affairs called Jake said those in graduate programs should be a sponge.

“Soak up everything and anything from those that offer their time and advice to you. This will be your greatest asset moving forward and will allow you to build your network,” Jake said.

“And always be open to new challenges – take calculated risks and increase your diversity of experience. This is the exciting part of your career, so keep asking questions.”

Asking questions includes taking the initiative to seek out support yourself, with PM&C’s Georgie Vine adding it’s helpful to talk to someone who has been through the program.

“Most departments have a graduate website you can refer to, alternatively, I would recommend doing a quick Linkedin search to find a past graduate — I am sure they would be keen to talk about their experience,” Vine said.

Having an open, inquisitive mind was another piece of advice that kept popping up.

“One piece of advice is to be curious,” DEWR’s Ruby Meredith said.

“Being curious and inquisitive is truly conducive to learning and having opportunities present themselves. Since my time at DEWR, I’ve tried to make an active effort to become familiar and friendly with many different teams and people within the department.”

Kristie Tancevski, a graduate from Services Australia, recommended saying yes to all opportunities that come the way of a new graduate.

“This is something that I decided to do at the start of my grad program, and I have absolutely no regrets about it,” Tancevski said.

“There were so many fun opportunities that I got to learn through by really throwing myself in the deep end.”

However, ABS statistical analyst Vivian Szeto advised “you do not have to say yes to everything if you feel like it does not align with your personal/career interests”.

“Focus on what you would like to get out of your graduate year,” Szeto added.

