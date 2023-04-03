Governments urged to help householders switch from gas

The Climate Council is urging federal and state governments to change their energy policy settings to make it easier for householders to switch from using gas to electricity.

A new campaign called I Quit Gas has been launched by the Climate Council and Sarah Wilson, the founder of the I Quit Sugar campaign, to get governments to offer interest-free loans to assist with the cost of replacing appliances that run on gas with electric appliances.

That campaign coincides with the body’s release of a national poll of 1,126 Australians that revealed only 32% of Australians understand that gas in the home poses significant health risks.

This is in contrast with the 90% of respondents who said they were aware of the health risks posed by tobacco and asbestos.

The Climate Council’s head of advocacy, Dr Jennifer Rayner, said gas is a main contributor to energy price increases. It is urging governments to move help switch to a healthier and cheaper alternative.

“Policies to help households move from gas-fired to electric-powered appliances will unlock bill savings while transitioning our national electricity grid from gas to 100% renewable energy prices will send wholesale energy prices plummeting,” Rayner said.

“State and federal governments can help Australians weather the cost of living crisis. Providing zero-interest loans for them to switch to all-electric appliances, banning the practice of connecting new homes to gas, and rapidly scaling up the roll-out of large scale renewable energy and storage in our grid are all win-win solutions for our health, hip-pockets and the climate.”

The I Quit Gas campaign follows the Climate Council’s 36-page paper titled Switch and Save: How Gas Is Costing Households looking at the benefits to switching from gas to electricity.

That paper, published last year, contains 11 policy recommendations to get households to switch from gas to electricity.

Recommendations include the interest-free loan scheme headlining its I Quit Gas campaign.

Other suggestions include investigating the removal of fees and charges related to ending gas connections, exploring the disconnection of gas services in suburbs or regions in one go with utilities and communities, provision of free electric appliance upgrades for low-income households, and for federal, state and territory energy ministers to coordinate a national approach to turf out gas as a power source.

