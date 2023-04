Top mandarin’s future forward mission for NSW

Meet Chris Hanger, the lawyer-turned-public servant picked to do the heavy lifting that will deliver a ‘global city region’ for the state of New South Wales.

For the newly minted Greater Cities Commission (GCC) CEO, who has been in the hot seat for four months now, the task ahead is no mean feat. He leads a team that coordinates the planning for a so-called ‘six cities region’, comprising the Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City, Central Coast City, Illawarra-Shoalhaven City, Western Parkland City, Central River City and Eastern Harbour City.

The remit of the GCC’s work is sizeable but it is an inspiring remit for an agency designed to help the bureaucracy work better with itself and the communities they serve. It will also be a useful resource for a new state government wanting to put its own unique stamp on the future prosperity of NSW.