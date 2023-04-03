Women make up half of the ministers in first NSW Labor frontbench 

NSW premier Chris Minns has unveiled his first frontbench, with women occupying 11 of the 22 ministerial positions.

Prue Car is deputy minister, Penny Sharpe is the government leader in the legislative council and minister for key portfolios climate change, energy and environment, and Jo Haylen has the always tricky transport brief.

Another notable frontbench inclusion is Jihad Dib, who takes over from the well-regarded Liberal Victor Dominello as NSW customer service and digital government minister. The former Punchbowl Boys’ High principal will also look after youth justice and emergency services.

The former digital and customer services shadow minister, Yasmin Catley, has been put in charge of police and counter-terrorism.

“We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us – our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers,” Minns said.

Here is the full NSW frontbench:

Chris Minns (premier)

Prue Car (deputy premier) – portfolios: education and early learning, western Sydney

Penny Sharpe (leader of the government in the legislative council) – portfolios: climate change, energy, environment, heritage

John Graham (special minister of state) – portfolios: roads, arts, music and the night-time economy, jobs and tourism

Daniel Mookhey (treasurer)

Ryan Park – portfolios: health, regional health, Illawarra and the south coast

Jo Haylen – portfolio: transport

Paul Scully – portfolio: planning and public spaces

Sophie Cotsis – portfolios: industrial relations, work health and safety

Yasmin Catley – portfolio: police and counter-terrorism

Jihad Dib – portfolios: customer service and digital government, emergency services, youth justice

Kate Washington – portfolios: families and communities, disability inclusion

Michael Daley – portfolio: attorney-general

Tara Moriarty – portfolios: agriculture, regional NSW, western NSW

Ron Hoenig – portfolio: local government

Courtney Houssos – portfolios: finance, natural resources

Stephen Kamper – portfolios: small business, lands and property, multiculturalism, sport

Rose Jackson – portfolios: water, housing, homelessness, mental health, youth, north coast

Anoulack Chanthivong – portfolios: better regulation and fair trading, industry and trade, innovation science and technology, corrections

Tim Crakanthorp – portfolios: skills, TAFE and tertiary education, the Hunter

David Harris – portfolios: Aboriginal affairs and treaty, gaming and racing, veterans, medical research, the central coast

Jodie Harrison – portfolios: women, seniors, prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault

Jenny Aitchison – portfolio: regional transport and roads

READ MORE:

Chris Minns’ minority and the challenge of gambling reform