Women make up half of the ministers in first NSW Labor frontbench 

NSW premier Chris Minns has unveiled his first frontbench, with women occupying 11 of the 22 ministerial positions.
Prue Car is deputy minister, Penny Sharpe is the government leader in the legislative council and minister for key portfolios climate change, energy and environment, and Jo Haylen has the always tricky transport brief.
Another notable frontbench inclusion is Jihad Dib, who takes over from the well-regarded Liberal Victor Dominello as NSW customer service and digital government minister. The former Punchbowl Boys’ High principal will also look after youth justice and emergency services.
The former digital and customer services shadow minister, Yasmin Catley, has been put in charge of police and counter-terrorism.
“We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us – our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers,” Minns said.
Here is the full NSW frontbench:
- Chris Minns (premier)
- Prue Car (deputy premier) – portfolios: education and early learning, western Sydney
- Penny Sharpe (leader of the government in the legislative council) – portfolios: climate change, energy, environment, heritage
- John Graham (special minister of state) – portfolios: roads, arts, music and the night-time economy, jobs and tourism
- Daniel Mookhey (treasurer)
- Ryan Park – portfolios: health, regional health, Illawarra and the south coast
- Jo Haylen – portfolio: transport
- Paul Scully – portfolio: planning and public spaces
- Sophie Cotsis – portfolios: industrial relations, work health and safety
- Yasmin Catley – portfolio: police and counter-terrorism
- Jihad Dib – portfolios: customer service and digital government, emergency services, youth justice
- Kate Washington – portfolios: families and communities, disability inclusion
- Michael Daley – portfolio: attorney-general
- Tara Moriarty – portfolios: agriculture, regional NSW, western NSW
- Ron Hoenig – portfolio: local government
- Courtney Houssos – portfolios: finance, natural resources
- Stephen Kamper – portfolios: small business, lands and property, multiculturalism, sport
- Rose Jackson – portfolios: water, housing, homelessness, mental health, youth, north coast
- Anoulack Chanthivong – portfolios: better regulation and fair trading, industry and trade, innovation science and technology, corrections
- Tim Crakanthorp – portfolios: skills, TAFE and tertiary education, the Hunter
- David Harris – portfolios: Aboriginal affairs and treaty, gaming and racing, veterans, medical research, the central coast
- Jodie Harrison – portfolios: women, seniors, prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault
- Jenny Aitchison – portfolio: regional transport and roads
