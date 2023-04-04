APS grew by 4% over past year, latest APSC data shows

Australian Public Service employee numbers have grown by 4.1% over the past year to 161,645, according to the latest APSC data.

This is an increase of 6,292 from December 2021 to December 2022.

Using this recent release and earlier data, The Mandarin has created graphs showing the changing APS workforce since 2019. It certainly highlights the impressive relative size of Services Australia/Human Services, the ATO, Home Affairs and Defence.

Regarding the above data from December 2021 to December 2022, the numbers show agencies that went through machinery of government changes. For example, the Department of Health and Aged Care reflects numbers from the Department of Health in 2019 and 2020.

Education was renamed; previously it was known as the Department of Education, Skills and Employment. DEWR was set up, with 2,622 ongoing and 81 non-ongoing staff going to the newly created department.

Similarly, DCCEEW was established, taking the Water portfolio from the then-named Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment. As a result, 2,044 ongoing and 439 non-ongoing staff from DAWE moved to DCCEEW.

Agriculture is now the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

The five agencies with the highest growth in total headcount were Employment and Workplace Relations (3,091); Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (1,535); Home Affairs (914); Defence (797); and Veterans’ Affairs (703).

Conversely, those with the largest headcount reduction were Education (2642); Services Australia (1543); the Australian Bureau of Statistics (561); Industry, Science and Resources (406); and the ATO (343).

The agency with the highest percentage increase of staff was the Climate Change Authority, going from nine to 29 employees, or a 69% increase.

The Australian Digital Health Agency was second, with a 57.2% increase (from 115 to 269 employees).

The agency with the largest percentage decrease was the Australian Building and Construction Commission. It went from 161 employees in 2021 to 35 employees in 2022.

Diversity-wise, there was not much change between 2021 and 2022.

The percentages for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees (3.6%), people with disability (4.9%), and female employees (60.3%) all stayed the same.

However, there was an increase of 0.6% for employees born overseas (totalling 23.1%).

