Treasury boss says national prosperity depends on labour market support for the most disadvantaged

Dr Steven Kennedy has told an audience in Canberra that how Australia’s employment and tax‑transfer system interact will be at the heart of a soon-to-be-released white paper on expanding and strengthening national job security and work opportunities.

But the vision comes with a caveat that any changes to current policy settings — in particular transfer-payment incentives — will come with a price. And, given the decades of fiscal challenges Australia faces, any proposed package of reforms will need to be “revenue-neutral” today and “revenue-positive” in the long term.

“Both secondary earners and those on income support are significantly affected by the tax‑transfer system, although incentive effects differ between the two groups,” Kennedy said.

“Research shows that secondary earners — particularly women caring for younger children — have relatively elastic labour supply, suggesting they are likely to be more responsive to financial incentives.

“Research also shows the elasticity of labour supply is higher at the lower end of the income distribution, which is where those on income support are most likely to be,” he said.

Income support payments were a critical part of the Australian welfare system, Kennedy added, helping people purchase basic goods and support their efforts to find work and participate in the labour market. And beyond the obvious financial benefits for more people in work, the trend also had a significant positive effect on health and wellbeing outcomes.

Improving how the government supported society’s most disadvantaged groups also required balancing the three‑way trade‑off between the adequacy of government payments (including for supporting job search), the costs to taxpayers, and the disincentives for people to get off the payment by earning income. This is known as the ‘iron triangle’ of means testing.

“The adequacy of payments will also vary with individual circumstances […] — although the size of these effects is hard to measure, they are important considerations for the design of support payments,” Kennedy said.

“If we want to improve incentives for secondary earners and income support recipients then we must navigate the ‘Iron Triangle’ of means testing,” he said.

The secretary made his remarks on Monday at a Treasury policy research conference jointly hosted with ANU’s Centre for Social Research & Methods. His comments come ahead of the release of an employment white paper, which the government plans to publish in September.

The white paper, which builds on the work of Anthony Albanese’s 2022 Jobs and Skills Summit, will set out a macroeconomic framework to promote full employment, productivity growth, and improve women’s workforce participation and equality in Australia.

Specifically, it will propose effective ways policymakers can use the tax‑transfer system to shape citizen decisions to participate in the labour market. This approach has a special focus on secondary earners, who are overwhelming working mothers, and people on income support.

Using the JobSeeker scheme as an example, Kennedy said that around a quarter of these income-support recipients had some form of earnings in the previous fortnight, with many employed in part‑time, entry-level jobs.

“Reforms like the Working Credit, which allows JobSeeker recipients to accumulate credits while not working that can be drawn down to reduce withdrawal rates when working, have sought to incentivise part‑time work as a stepping stone to full‑time employment and self‑sufficiency,” Kennedy said.

In the Treasury boss’ view, employment policymakers who think about measuring financial disincentives with effective marginal tax rates (EMTRs) can be useful because an individual’s incentives to work change as the level of earned income increases.

“A single person on JobSeeker payment with no children on an annual income of less than $33,000 will generally face an EMTR of more than 60% when working while still receiving payment,” Kennedy said.

“At an income of around $33,000 the EMTR falls substantially because the recipient is no longer receiving JobSeeker payment and hence not subject to the sharp taper rate.”

The secretary suggested reducing taper rates as one way to boost work incentives for vulnerable groups, as well as find ways to increase incentives to work so that staying on income support was not an easier option.

“Many income support recipients who face opportunity or capability barriers to employment will not experience a smooth transition to an income level where they cease receiving payments because they only have the capacity to work part‑time,” Kennedy said.

The forthcoming white paper will also examine the changing workforce structure and how to leverage skills and straining to create more job options for people now that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“The pandemic caused momentous upheaval for all Australians, including a brief recession — the first in 29 years,” Kennedy said.

“The effects on the labour market were severe, with around 10% of the labour force losing their jobs or being stood down on zero hours in April 2020.

“The effective unemployment rate peaked at around 15% in the initial phases of the crisis.”

Among those Australians of a working age who are First Nations and people with a disability, employment rate outcomes have not improved in the pandemic aftermath.

Kennedy said in 2021 more than half of working‑age First Nations people (52%) were employed, compared to three‑quarters (76%) of non‑Indigenous Australians.

And only 53% of working‑age people with disability were employed in 2018 — a figure which has not changed over 15 years.

“We need to consider how to support more people to obtain work,” Kennedy said.

There have been two employment white papers Australian governments have produced since 1945.

Kennedy reflected on the first such statement of policy intent, developed in the shadow of the Great Depression. He said that the desire of the federal government, as WWII was coming to an end, was focused on post-war reconstruction.

Kennedy added the 1945 white paper reflected how the government of the day wanted to maintain levels of employment during peacetime that were equivalent to the mobilisation and employment demands during the war effort.

“Keynes’ General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, published in 1936, heavily influenced the policy prescriptions for maintaining ‘full’ employment, in particular, the power of counter‑cyclical policy to smooth periods of lower private sector demand,” Kennedy said of the 1945 white paper.

“The framework laid out in 1945 was [also] utilised by the Menzies government in response to the 1951 Korean wool boom. Demand management was used to counter a large shock, although the shock, in this case, was a large positive price and income shock rather than insufficient aggregate demand.”

The same strategy was used by more contemporary Australian governments to counter the possibility of high unemployment — in response to both the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and the economic impact of the pandemic.

In terms of the economic policy response to COVID, Kennedy said initiatives such as JobKeeper effectively reduced the pandemic’s impact on the official unemployment rate measure.

“These examples illustrate the primacy of good macroeconomic frameworks, above all other policies, in achieving sustained full employment,” he said.

“That is not to say that policies aimed at reducing the structural rate of unemployment do not play an important role as well.”

Kennedy also pointed to the 1994 employment white paper ‘Working Nation: The White Paper on employment and growth’, which aimed to address a perceived increase in Australia’s level of structural unemployment. Its historical context saw Australia’s unemployment rate averaging 10% in 1992 and 1993 after what the secretary described as the country’s “worst recession in living memory”.

“Policy responses included significant reform to income support, as well as to employment services, including initial steps towards the current quasi‑market,” he said.

“These changes created much of the income support system we see today — including removing the dollar‑for‑dollar benefit withdrawal rate in the means test to create incentives to take up part‑time work.”

Unlike the previous two employment white papers, the secretary said September’s statement was not being drafted in the wake of mass unemployment — but he also cautioned that policymakers should not assume such favourable conditions would continue in perpetuity.

Kennedy also cited structural changes like flagging productivity growth, technological changes, the transition to low-emissions energy, and demographic change, that foreshadowed labour market challenges.

“The ongoing effects of COVID‑19, high inflation, rising interest rates, global economic uncertainty and disrupted supply chains compound to challenge Australia’s low unemployment.

“Our current low rate of unemployment [does not] mean we have accomplished all we need to in relation to improving employment outcomes. Structural barriers to employment remain and are experienced unevenly across our society, often rooted in discrimination and disadvantage,” he said.

Kennedy ended his speech to economic policymakers with a reminder revenue raising should not be the only objective of tax reform. He underscored the core tax policy design principles of equity, efficiency, and simplicity which formed the basis of the 2009 Henry Review, also acknowledging the national tax system did not always prioritise these principles.

“This means the tax system should aim to treat individuals with similar economic capacity in the same way, raise and redistribute revenue at the least possible economic cost, and be simple to understand,” Kennedy said.

“There are [also] non‑tax opportunities to make participation incentives clearer to income support recipients and secondary earners which could help drive participation.”

