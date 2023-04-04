What surprised APS graduates about working in the public service

APS graduates have shared with The Mandarin how they were surprised by the public service’s breadth, its drive and innovation, and what misconceptions were dispelled after entering the workforce.

Lauren Burke, Australian Screen Industries policy officer at the Office for the Arts, said there was a misconception public servants were “closed-minded pencil-pushers”.

“In such a short period of time I worked alongside many others that would think outside the box and constantly push boundaries to develop innovative approaches to the task at hand,” Burke said.

“I was also pleasantly surprised with the amount of trust and autonomy I was given to work on various tasks from the very beginning and how my opinions and input were considered.”

Laura Rotunno, program manager of Defence’s STEM Cadetship Program and 2021 Defence graduate, said the number of acronyms was surprising.

“But as I spent more and more time being exposed to the work, everything began to make sense,” Rotunno said.

“Another thing that surprised me about working in the APS is the amount of learning and development opportunities that are available to you both as a graduate and once you have successfully completed the program.”

DEWR graduate Ruby Meredith said her own perception was that the public service was “a big machine where priorities can be lost or disconnected”.

“This is not the case at DEWR,” Meredith said. “Our secretary is constantly updating us on the work that is progressing across the department in each of the different groups.

“Our executive shares workloads, successes and tricky problems that are being considered.”

The largeness of the APS was also mentioned by Service Australia’s Kristie Tancevski.

“The thing that surprised me the most about working in the public service is probably how large and complex it is, but how every individual team and department or agency works together towards a bigger picture,” Tancevski said.

PM&C’s Georgie Vine commented on the purpose-driven nature of the public service.

“I don’t know if this is a surprise, or more so my naivety, but [I was surprised by] the intense impact that our work has on people across Australia,” Vine said.

“Every day, people in the public service are working towards the common goal of making the world a better place.

“When public policies are carefully designed and genuinely consulted on, they are an extremely powerful force of change. Being a part of that change, and witnessing the direct impacts our work has on people is so rewarding!”

READ MORE:

APS grads to the next generation: Be a sponge