Richard Boyle and reform of Australia’s whistleblower protections

On March 27, Richard Boyle’s attempt to use the provisions of the Public Interest Disclosure Act (PID Act) 2013 (Cth) failed to convince Judge Liesl Kudelka of the South Australian District Court.

In a judgment that was subject to an interim suppression order, the judge considered that the disclosure regime under the PID Act for any public official was a role “important but confined”.

Judge Kudelka took issue with “the concept of a public official holding on to information that, in the public interest, should be disclosed whilst conducting their own investigation of that information in order to gather ‘evidence’ of disclosable conduct which then may, or may not, be disclosed.” In her view, Boyle had engaged in a form of “‘vigilante justice’ prior to making a public interest disclosure.”