Carbon tax in Australia is a real possibility, and for good reason

The ASX 200 currently has $300 billion in unpriced carbon risk sitting within its capital market. This level of exposure to carbon risk is mostly derived from Scope 3 emissions, which, until now, have remained largely undisclosed without government policy enforcing the tracking and reporting of a company’s holistic carbon footprint.

If we do not move ahead quickly with a new approach to carbon reporting, we’ll remain in the dark as to where the risk lies in a carbon-constrained economy leaving our financial position vulnerable.

While discussions on appropriate ways to introduce decarbonisation policies have increased since Labor entered government, one avenue we continue to skirt around proving to be one of the most effective tools for reaching Australia’s 2030 and 2050 sustainability goals is a carbon tax. It’s not overwhelmingly popular, but the chances of some form of a carbon tax being introduced are rising rapidly and for good reason.

A carbon tax would ensure companies are abiding by specific reporting frameworks inclusive of Scope 3 emissions and adjusting their supply chain based on shared goals of carbon neutrality and decarbonisation.

But what exactly a carbon tax looks like in Australia is still up for debate.

Some have labelled the current safeguard mechanism as a trojan horse hiding a carbon tax for the country’s largest emitters, but others view it as the most progressive step in recent history to limiting emissions and meeting goals, something that hasn’t yet been enforced in this country.

Regions worldwide, including the European Union, have pressed ahead with carbon tax legislation that includes disincentivising the movement of production to more carbon-tolerant countries, but this isn’t a copy-and-paste model for Australian carbon policies and here’s why.

1. Changing the status quo is necessary

There will be pushback for a policy of this magnitude as it will trigger major changes to the way the private sector works. Companies will need to adjust the way their operations run by paying more attention to their value chain. Contrary to belief, this isn’t beyond the realm of possibility or available technology, but it’s going to require a level of investment in the short term.

Companies with complex supply chains have a lot of capital sitting with partners, vendors, and customers, most of which hold long-term, established contracts that bring proven financial returns.

Until now businesses have been reluctant to initiate change within their supply chains, whether it be securing new, low-carbon vendors or changing partners to companies tracking their carbon footprint, as there has been no legislative or financial pressure to do so.

The introduction of a carbon tax will shift the status quo of business operations. The initial cost of decarbonising the value chain to address Scope 3 emissions will have a significant impact, but this short-term financial hit will minimise sustained financial loss to many companies.

A legislated carbon tax will charge companies for emissions generated through their supply chains. Immediate action will create long-term value and a far more stable financial future for companies willing to get ahead of the curve, especially in comparison to companies that remain in the dark about the scale of their Scope 3 emissions before a carbon tax is implemented.

Now that carbon prices have been implemented at $75, companies can price the risk of their assets and implement a decarbonisation strategy not only for their Scope 1 but their Scope 2 and 3 footprint. Once businesses understand where the risk lies, they can engage with vendors, aggregate the data, and decide how to reallocate capital to mitigate financial risk.

2. Meeting global standards paramount to economic success

Some Australian businesses, including our biggest emitters, are taking steps to decarbonise and meet the government’s 2030 goals, but the focus is mostly centred on the direct footprint or Scope 1 emissions.

In 2023, Scope 1 emission efforts to decarbonise simply are not enough, with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) estimating Scope 3 emissions of 11 times higher than a company’s direct footprint.

Decarbonising a supply chain is a challenging feat, especially for larger-scale companies with hundreds of suppliers and vendors. If we’re considering CDP’s estimations, eighty to ninety per cent of financial carbon risk lies in a company’s value chain reinforcing the need for action.

By the time laws on carbon taxes are passed, it will be too late for companies that haven’t addressed their Scope 3 footprint yet. The financial impact will be too significant to overcome, so the importance of gaining a holistic emissions picture is paramount to remaining profitable.

Even if we continue to lag on carbon policy, including the implementation of a carbon tax, countries around the globe are moving ahead. Europe is already up and running with its carbon tax and various US states have introduced pricing schemes to cover emissions within their territory.

With the nature of Australia’s economy heavily reliant on exports, we’ll very quickly see the impact of carbon taxes and tariffs on our shores. Beyond international pressures, waiting for the introduction of carbon legislation to understand the scale of Scope 3 emissions reductions will quickly reduce investor support. This is evident in the funding patterns of venture capital and private equity firms which have shifted remarkably in the last five years with unpriced carbon risk now an integral component for assessment.

Active mindset for active change

This shift in thinking from an investment level shows the increasing need for companies to quickly reevaluate their carbon strategies and build a cleaner supply chain from day dot. It’s only a matter of time before we see this shift in thinking around carbon risk held by investors translate to super funds, asset managers and banks, which will be required to stress test the climate policies of potential investments.

A carbon tax will emphasise the scale of financial carbon risk resting with Australian companies, making it a real possibility for Australia to make a climate comeback on the global stage.

