APSC’s tips for public servants about political discourse on the Voice referendum

New guidance for departments and agencies has been published, providing tips on how government employees can engage with the forthcoming referendum in their personal capacity as private citizens. The main takeaway is that mandarins should always be respectful and conscious of how their conduct reflects on their workplace.

The guidance is neither a deterrent nor a warning to public servants about their right to enter the public debate on the Voice to Parliament but it does serve to remind government employees of their obligations according to the Public Service Act 1999. Behaviour outside of work is also subject to the Code of Conduct prescribed in the Act.

The guidance also cautions against sharing an “extreme expression” of any one view — advising against expressing “extreme criticism or praise” in support of the Yes or No campaigns.

“[This] may lead a reasonable member of the community to believe you are so entrenched in your position that you can’t put aside your personal views to behave impartially and respectfully at work,” the guidance reads.

Public servants are free to join either one of the campaigns but it is suggested that if their role in the campaign is a leading one, that they consider managing any perceived conflict of interest by taking leave or rearranging their work duties. Disclaimers should also be made when expressing a view that the person’s involvement in the campaign is not associated with their work as a government official.

Importantly, the guidance asks public servants to be conscious at all times of their responsibility to maintain public confidence in the integrity of the APS.

“This does not mean that you must always be neutral in your personal engagement with the referendum — the range of acceptable expression is broad.

“The question is whether a reasonable member of the community would conclude, on the basis of your behaviour, that you can’t be trusted to work impartially, respectfully, or with integrity in the APS,” the advice said.

The guidance also underscored responsibilities under the APS Values and Employment Principles, and what it means for government workers to uphold the integrity and good reputation of their home agency as well as the wider public service.

Abiding by the law and keeping the tone of engagement in public discourse respectful are obvious rules to follow. But another employment principle – a public servant’s capacity to remain impartial – is slightly more nuanced.

“It’s important to be aware that your personal engagement in the referendum could potentially breach the Code of Conduct,” the guidance reads.

“There are a range of risks and considerations you should think through carefully.

“The higher the risk that your behaviour could undermine trust in the APS, the more likely it is to be inconsistent with the Code.”

Government workers have also been encouraged to review the APSC’s social media guidance; any internal agency policies on public engagement, social media, conflicts of interest, and undertaking other activities outside of work; as well as the website of the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA).

“APS employees, like all Australian citizens, are entitled to express personal views on the merits of the various positions on the referendum question. APS employees have a lot to offer the public conversation as an informed and engaged cohort,” the guidance reads.

“In engaging publicly, you should ensure that your conduct is lawful, that it is clear you are expressing your own views, and that your engagement does not conflict with your public service role.”

For more senior APS employees, and those whose official duties may be connected to work on the Voice referendum, the need to carefully consider how personal views are being shared becomes more critical.

The guidance explains public servants with a higher APS classification generally faced a greater risk when personally engaging with the topic of the referendum, because their position might affect public confidence in the APS.

“As a leader, you set the tone for the rest of your organisation, and should be relied upon to act as an exemplar to your staff, your organisation, and your broader networks,” the advice said.

“Senior employees have a significant degree of responsibility and may be required to lead the implementation of government policies and programs related to the referendum or the Voice; [and] the more senior an employee, the more difficult it can be to differentiate comments they make in a private capacity from those made on behalf of their agency or minister.”

Those whose work is either directly or tangentially related to the referendum should also be mindful that any public comment from them could be given more weight because they may be seen to have access to privileged knowledge. There was also a risk these APS employees might be in a position to influence government.

“This does not mean that if you are working on the referendum you must not publicly engage with it at all in a personal capacity. But when considering whether to do so, it’s important to be mindful of how that engagement could reasonably be perceived by members of the community, and the impact it might have on their confidence in the APS as an impartial institution,” the advice said.

