Main Roads WA’s annual report streets ahead at IPAA WA awards

Main Roads Western Australia was the big winner at the Institute of Public Administration Australia WA (IPAA WA) awards for excellence in annual reporting.

The state agency won four gongs at the 38th annual WS Lonnie Awards, including the memorial trophy for the Best Annual Report of the Year.

The judges said Main Roads WA presented “a very sophisticated, professionally prepared, well-presented report with a future focus”.

“The report covered performance and operations very well and had very good coverage of corporate governance,” the judges said. “The report draws on the Global Reporting Initiative, uses icons well and has excellent links in its presentation.”

The Chief Financial Officer of the Year award went to Santa Cardenia from Western Australia Police.

The judging panel was impressed by Cardenia’s achievements in strategy and leadership. They made special mention of her agility and responsiveness under huge pressure and uncertainty during the pandemic.

IPAA WA said the 23 awards recognise the importance of producing annual reports that are “accountable and transparent in a succinct and independent way”. How agencies report their performance has always been “the primary vehicle for accountability in the public sector”, it said.

As well as Main Roads WA, other multiple winners were East Metropolitan Health Service (three awards), Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (two awards) and Fremantle Ports (two awards).

All state agencies were eligible and automatically considered as part of the judging process.

The WS Lonnie Awards were established in honour of William Scott Lonnie, who had a long career in the WA public service and was undersecretary in the Premier’s Department during Sir Charles Court’s premiership.