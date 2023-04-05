Women called ‘Antarctic 10s’ and warned against wearing activewear at AAD, Russell review finds

A review of the workplace culture of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) has revealed multiple examples of everyday sexism, bullying and sexual harassment.

Overall findings from the review, led by former Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell, included an “us versus them” culture, harmful behaviour between staff in the Antarctic and Kingston workplaces, and an “alarming number” of participants reporting “significant mental and physical health issues because of workplace stress”.

It is the second review of AAD’s culture, following a review by Professor Meredith Nash last year that found women were experiencing sexual harassment, particularly while working in Antarctica.

Key statistics from the report include 34% of participants who said they experienced bullying in the workplace. Broken down by gender, the percentage was 43% for women and 25% for men.

When it came to sexual harassment, 15% of respondents said they had experienced it in the workplace. For women, the figure was 24% (almost one in four) and for men, 7%.

“The numbers in this review paint a concerning picture of behaviours and cultures within the AAD,” Russell wrote in the review.

“But it is the voices of AAD workers that provide the most moving case for change.”

In the review, a woman said she was advised against wearing activewear, tight-fitting clothes, brand names or logos, and not to draw attention to herself ‘on station’ — the term used for working in Antarctica.

One respondent said each base had an award at the end of the season, with Casey Station awarding the ‘Corgie Award’ to a man who had “tried the hardest to ‘get into a woman’s pants’ but was not successful”.

“Tradesmen would worry about coming out in the field as they did not want ‘the Corgie’. Women were referred to as ‘lumpy jumpers’, ‘Antarctic Princesses’ and ‘Antarctic 10s’,” a respondent said.

One person said she was asked by men if she minded having porn in the workplace. When she said she did, men on station said: “I didn’t think you’d be the kind of woman that minded”.

Another respondent noted the culture affected AAD’s ability to attract talent.

“At the moment, the pressure on people who are not male and ex-military to assimilate means we’re missing out on a bunch of creativity and innovation,” a respondent said.

In the review, Russell commented it was an “uncomfortable truth” that the AAD was not yet in “a post-sexist, post-harassment era”.

“To transform AAD’s culture and employee experience, the AAD first needs to recognise and understand gender inequality in the workplace, how this has impacted women working at the AAD, and then actively remove the elements of inequality and discrimination that persist,” Russell said.

Positives about AAD culture noted by the review included staff passion for Antarctica, the camaraderie particularly at the lower levels, and some work already underway to address diversity and inclusion issues.

In response to the review, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) secretary David Fredericks called the findings from the review “cannot continue” and that they were “disappointing”. AAD sits within DCCEEW.

“We have acted, and continue to act, in response to the issues raised,” Fredericks said.

“We commit to implementing, with our staff, all the findings of the Russell review and taking the action required. We also commit to ongoing cultural reform and improved accountability, consistent with the positive culture and practices we are building across DCCEEW.”

Fredericks said immediate steps that will be taken, including publishing the department’s plan to deliver the review’s recommendations on the intranet and website, setting up a Hobart-based counselling service, a “refreshed leadership team”, and diversity training for staff including bystander awareness.

The department will establish a taskforce to implement review recommendations.

The framework for action included in the review was broken into seven areas:

Effective governance and oversight to build a culture of respect and equality; Leadership committing to cultural reform; Enhancing leadership capability to drive necessary cultural reform; Taking a zero-harm approach to workplace health and safety; Developing a holistic approach to people safety and inclusion in Antarctica; Responding, reporting, and resolving workplace harm through a person-centric approach; Reviewing cultural reform progress.

The review noted that public sector entities will start reporting gender equality statistics to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), which could provide external accountability while AAD implements changes.

This article references sexual harassment. If you or a loved one need help, call 1800 RESPECT. In an emergency, call 000.

