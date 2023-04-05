Digital ‘dark patterns’ and lock-ins attract Leigh’s regulatory spotlight

If it feels like big businesses are flexing their competitive muscle against smaller rivals and jacking-up prices and smothering competition to the direct detriment of smaller, cheaper and more nimble competitors, you may not be alone in feeling the pinch.

As the price of suburban petrol again clears $2 per litre, Listerine sits at close to $15 per 750ml bottle in supermarkets and lamb nudges the price of lobster, assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh is clinically measuring the pain of consumers and profits of big businesses.

A lower house member for the Australian Capital Territory, Leigh has a front-row seat to how big businesses can smother ones through sheer market muscle and pricing power by virtue of the procession of businesses conspicuously shrivelling and then packing up in the ACT, whether it be wedding venues, Vietnamese restaurants or just plain-old vacant shops at once busy local centres.

Canberra is not like Sydney or Melbourne, where foot traffic can let you run coffee in the morning, rolls and wraps at lunch, and then maybe a small bar-cum-bistro in the evening to make the rent.

But it is a microcosm for digital disruption, where global platforms look to make their mark, like Google’s drone-delivery gimmick that masks the emergence of so-called ‘dark kitchens’, the online equivalent of George Orwell’s ‘Down and Out’ kitchen diaries of Paris and London.

Distortion pedal

Leigh has been outspoken for years about the disproportionate, distortive power of global platforms over smaller, local businesses seeking to just stay alive in competition against online monoliths persistently flexing their systemic muscle and utilising tax and regulatory advantage.

On Wednesday, he fronts the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia to put the Albanese government’s hand forward against the Coalition’s argument that the Labor is suspicious, even hostile, to the claim small business deserves a seat at the policy table.

It’s true, big unions have never been great champions of small and medium businesses (SMBs), in the same way, Tax hasn’t either (more work for less return); that’s not the point. While SMBs are noisy, they also place direct downward pressure on inflation by creating a challenge to oligopolies.

The Vietnamese baker selling fresh and simple loaves and burger rolls for just half of what Coles does on a Saturday; a $4.50 pie; a Banh Mi (roll with whatever) that puts Maccas to shame. Just a simple alternative.

Prices fit to print

“For all the talk over recent decades about paperless offices, my guess is that your office, like mine, contains at least one printer. For those of you who are leasing hardware and software from Fuji Xerox, you may have received notification that terms in your contract are now void,” Leigh says.

“Wondering why? Last August the Federal Court found 38 contract terms in 11 of Fuji Xerox’s small business contracts were void and unenforceable (ACCC 2022a).

“The unfair contract terms included providing for automatic renewal, excessive exit fees and unilateral price increases.”

The like-it or-lump-it subscription lock-ins for printers might not seem like an obvious form of digital price distortion, but the business playbook comes straight out of Silicon Valley, where investors see a 30% markup on cost as an entry-level requirement.

Those fat margins may be fine when challenger software or tech brands are going up against the likes of IBM, Oracle or Microsoft, but when they get baked-into pricing by a small number of huge companies — think Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta to create mega-platforms you can’t do businesses without, competition is eroded badly.

Digital dampeners

Treasury and the government have a strong interest here because multinational platforms, especially in tech and payments, have for decades scrimped on tax through profit shifting and transfer pricing to low-cost jurisdictions.

That’s money that Tax Office isn’t getting, forcing the government to tax elsewhere. And that’s before the wider dampening effect on activity because of limited competitive choices.

As cash use dissipates and commerce increasingly defaults to online transactions controlled by platforms and Australia’s banking and supermarket oligopolies the pricing pressure on SMBs, Treasury and ultimately consumers increases.

It’s a trend that has moved swiftly, usually much faster than governments let alone historically languid regulators like the Reserve Bank or Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Think how quickly people switched to using digital wallets and paying by virtual cards embedded in Apple Pay or Google Pay that allow banks to force-route tap transactions through Visa and Mastercard to the detriment of small shopkeepers weathering rapacious merchant service and interchange fees.

It will not be lost on Leigh that both the ACCC and RBA recently gave their blessing to a massive consolidation of Australia’s domestic payments infrastructure, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come.

That merger is financial services minister Stephen Jones’ turf, but the competitive fallout wrought by such decisions, made hastily by an utterly distracted previous government, will wash up on the doorsteps of other portfolios soon enough.

Apple might charge like a wounded bull for its designer products, but when it comes to straight-out gouging nothing beats Aussie supermarkets or banks who use their concentrated power to full effect.

Dark patterns

Leigh is sticking to his lane in terms of competition policy, but that still gives him plenty of scope to promote discussion and debate of various digital business models and their effects.

He points out that at the moment the Australian Consumer Law “bans several specific unfair trading practices, but there is no general ban on unfair trading practices,” but that could soon change.

“Consumer ministers agreed to progress consideration of unfair practices in late 2020. Under the Albanese Government, this work is now being led by Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones,” Leigh notes, referencing the recent “ACCC digital platforms report on regulatory reform supported an economy-wide ban on unfair practices.

“This includes the digital space. Four in five Australian households made an online purchase last year, with total online spending topping $60 billion.

“As the ACCC identified, there are concerns about digital platforms and possible consumer and competition harms. Dark patterns are one concern.”

Let there be light

Leigh says “dark patterns” are subtle design tricks used by companies on their websites.

“These patterns deliberately trick users into doing things they did not mean to do. Or they discourage behaviour that’s bad for the company. You’ll know what I mean if you’ve ever tried to unsubscribe from a digital streaming service.”

Put another way, it’s a proxy for a lock-in through the creation of user-experience friction to the point people just give up.

“The Norwegian Consumer Council wrote a whole paper about this very topic. In a nod to Hotel California, the title of their paper was: ‘You can log out, but you can never leave’,” Leigh observes.

“The paper compared the process of signing up for Amazon Prime to the process of cancelling a subscription, stating that: ‘Consumers who want to leave the service are faced with a large number of hurdles, including complicated navigation menus, skewed wording, confusing choices, and repeated nudging’.”

In typical Leigh fashion, the catalogue of digital pea-and-cup tricks is comprehensive.

“There’s also tricks like preselected add-ons or using illogical colours such as a red button for yes, and a green button for no,” Leigh says.

“And there’s search engine manipulation, such as when food delivery companies impair the ability of restaurants to attract customers by ensuring the delivery company’s site appears above the restaurant’s in internet searches.”

Utilities are in there with the best, Leigh notes, citing that “in 2015, the Federal Court ordered AGL South Australia to pay a $780,000 penalty and refund 23,000 customers for making false and misleading representations about discounted energy plans.”

Banned in the USA … and Europe … and Singapore … and …

“The US banned unfair trading practices in 1938. Today, the provision is being used to protect Americans against unfair practices that would not have been dreamed of eight decades ago,” Leigh notes.

“Italy operates under European Union law, where unfair trading practices are banned. The EU laws prohibit misleading actions and omissions, and aggressive commercial practices. Many other countries such as the UK … and Singapore prohibit unfair trading practices.”

The assistant minister says the government is looking at international jurisdictions and what recommendations agencies bowl up “to shape Australia’s competition and consumer laws”, including those stemming from the mighty digital platforms probe.

“In September last year, commonwealth, state and territory consumer ministers announced we would consult on proposed unfair trading reforms to ensure Australia has the right regulations in place,” Leigh says.

Medicine coming soon

Leigh says that whatever path the government takes on consumer law, it knows that “competition depends on strong safeguards for Australian households and small businesses”.

That’s an important distinction, especially for any new government where there can be a reflexive tendency to stomp on pests and vermin without asking what’s attracting them in the first place.

Leigh suggests that big firms get away with bad behaviour, while smaller ones have fewer choices.

“When laws allow a firm to get away with ripping off consumers it can create the wrong competition incentives,” Leigh notes.

“Other firms in the market see bad behaviour go unpunished and protect their own patch by employing the same dodgy tactics. Soon enough there’s a race to the bottom in dodginess.”

Tilt warning

Leigh doesn’t name and shame (yet) but says the “ACCC saw this happen in the 2010s when electricity retailers engaged in door-to-door selling”.

Most Australian big businesses like to have a go at pushing the envelope if they can. Think airlines, telcos, supermarkets, petrol retailers (how were those two ever allowed to combine?) and banks are just a few of the larger sectors caught out in the past.

“Consumer protections also foster effective competition. They help drive a race to the top in service quality. But that race to the top can only occur if there is enough competition,” Leigh says, noting that small businesses are consumers, too.

“When the playing field is tilted — like it was in unfair contracts, like it was when independent mechanics couldn’t get access to a vehicle’s digital information — we’ve taken action to correct it,” Leigh says.

Those corrections look set to continue.

