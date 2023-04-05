Minister flags ‘holistic focus’ for federal online safety priorities

Michelle Rowland’s online safety agenda has been outlined in a government response to a Lower House inquiry into social media and internet safety.

The communications minister issued a statement on Wednesday confirming an official response to the committee inquiry had been tabled in parliament.

“Every day, Australians are exposed to online harms. It’s important that we have the right policy settings in place to help when these harms present themselves, and to prevent them occurring in the first place,” Rowland said.

“We are also committed to empowering young Australians with the skills to navigate the online world safely and protect themselves online.”

The inquiry was established towards the end of the previous Morrison government and handed its report just before parliament was prorogued in 2022.

In the time that has passed, a range of new powers to support online safety have come into effect under the Online Safety Act 2021. This included an expansion of the national independent regulator’s (the eSafety commissioner) ability to order online platforms to remove harmful content, like that used in image-based abuse, within 24 hours.

Under the existing scheme, the eSafety commissioner has some mechanisms to deal with extreme forms of online material or hate speech which incites violence, promotes crime or terrorism. But the regulator does not have specific powers to deal with online hate or vilification that is posted online.

The minister said the key for government to keep pace with change was to ensure the effective implementation and ongoing review of the Online Safety Act. She also confirmed cross-government coordination for regulating online harms would be handled with a bi-annual meeting of federal ministers with responsibility for issues that intersected with online harm.

This group would advance coordination work being advanced by the Digital Platform Regulators Forum, the minister added.

“The safety of Australians online is a core priority for the government. This response demonstrates our commitment to effectively implementing the Online Safety Act, addressing gaps in the legislative framework, and supporting cross-government coordination on the regulation of online harms,” Rowland said.

The response noted that comprehensive work to improve online safety for Australians was underway across the Communications, Home Affairs, Attorney-General’s and Social Services portfolios.

Work in schools, in partnership with the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, which has produced free eLearning products to lift digital and media literacy among children was one-way policymakers were helping to protect younger Australians.

The minister also pointed to a new long-term, whole-of-government approach to combating online scams with a national anti-scam centre and by strengthening industry codes.

“Online safety is a shared responsibility and we must be proactive in ensuring that our legislative framework remains fit-for-purpose, and continues to evolve as new harms emerge,” Rowland said.

Other government initiatives to tackle and improve online safety include new powers for the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to combat disinformation and misinformation, as well as reforms to improve transparency under the voluntary industry code.

Consultation with state and territory governments is also underway to introduce mandatory minimum classification ratings of M (mature) and R18+ (Restricted) for select games that respectively feature loot boxes and simulated gambling.

