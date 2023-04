Tortuous shenanigans and plentiful red herrings in lead up to Voice referendum

‘The Australian Public Service Commission could hardly have chosen a better time to publish its guidance to public servants this week on the delicate issue of their obligations as public servants when engaging in a personal capacity on the indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

In essence, the more senior you are, the greater the risk of breaching or being seen to breach the public service values and code of conduct by being too strident publicly on either side of the debate. Discretion, in a nutshell, is valour.

The guidance is sensible, which is more than you can say about the tortuous shenanigans within the Liberal party as to what position to take on the referendum.