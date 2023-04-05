Business groups want tougher action and commissioner to deal with modern slavery: report

Businesses want tougher penalties and an anti-slavery commissioner to improve compliance with the law, according to a coalition of universities and human rights advocacy groups.

Almost 90 business groups were surveyed for a study, Australia’s Modern Slavery Act: Is It Fit for Purpose?, which reported that businesses would like changes to laws that increased penalties and a statutory position that would help people deal with compliance issues.

Establishing a commissioner’s office was supported by 70% of respondents, while 67% wanted to see Australian laws harmonised with international standards for ease of compliance.

Just over half of the respondents (54%) said responses to modern slavery would improve if there was a financial penalty; 61% said companies should be required to undertake due diligence.

Last month, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said domestic laws to counter modern slavery would be reformed to create a more effective regime.

“Some of these domestic efforts include strengthening our Modern Slavery Act, which is currently undergoing a statutory review, and establishing an anti-slavery commissioner to work with business, civil society, NGOs and state and territory governments,” Dreyfus said.

Respondents to the study said they wanted an anti-slavery commissioner to make it easier to identify organisations that were not complying with the law.

“There is a significant amount of work involved to ensure compliance with the Act, undertake due diligence and produce the modern slavery statement,” a respondent told researchers.

“It would be helpful if the government was more involved in the identification of modern slavery and had a ‘banned’ list of suppliers and countries – the US does this to some degree.

“There is a huge amount of duplicated effort … It would be very efficient and effective if there was a published central register of suppliers that were vetted and cleared to use.”

The coalition behind the study consisted of the Australian Human Rights Institute (UNSW Sydney), Business and Human Rights Centre (RMIT), the University of Melbourne, the University of Notre Dame Australia, the University of Western Australia and Willamette University, together with the Human Rights Law Centre and the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

RMIT associate professor Shelley Marshall said the survey and conversations with focus groups indicate businesses want changes to modern slavery legislation and greater government assistance.

“Although the Modern Slavery Act is driving awareness of the importance for Australian business of addressing modern slavery in operations and supply chains, it is not yet improving the conditions of workers or remediating instances of modern slavery,” Marshall said.

A senior lawyer from the Human Rights Law Centre, Freya Dinshaw, said there was a need to tweak the law and penalties to make companies take proactive action.

“To be more effective, the Act should be amended to require companies to take action to address modern slavery risks rather than just reporting on their current practices,” Dinshaw said.

“There must be penalties for companies that fail to comply, and robust oversight and enforcement by an independent anti-slavery commissioner. We urge the government to use the current statutory review to make these key reforms to strengthen the law.”

READ MORE:

Actions you can take to end modern slavery