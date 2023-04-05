Big public service pay rises risk inflation: Reserve Bank chief

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Dr Philip Lowe has thrown a wet blanket over ambitious public service wage bargaining claims in Canberra and the states, warning of risks of a wage-price inflation spiral if pay hikes rapidly outpace inflation targets and productivity gains.

In comments that effectively pour cold water on the Community and Public Sector Union’s opening bid for a 20% pay hike over three years, and put other state governments on notice, the head of Australia’s central bank said that “if we are going to have much higher aggregate wage growth, we’ll have higher inflation and we’ll have higher interest rates”.

“It’s really important we don’t develop a pattern here where wages and prices chase one another. If they do, then inflation will become entrenched and we’ll have to have higher interest rates,” Lowe said, answering questions following a National Press Club speech in Sydney.

The comments come after the RBA paused its rapid succession of 10 consecutive cash rate hikes directly aimed at curbing rising inflation, as millions of households trim their spending to meet elevated mortgage repayments.

Lowe emphasised that while he was not referencing any specific wage deal, aggregated rises over time would essentially influence the direction of rates.

“So that’s the context that we think about it in. At the moment, wages growth is around 3.5%. That’s perfectly OK, but countries that are experiencing 5% aggregate wage growth — they have to have higher interest rates. So that’s the choice as a society we face,” Lowe said.

“That doesn’t carry any implication for any particular wage bargain … I’m talking about the aggregate wage situation that we have. We have to have, over time, wages growth of 2.5%, plus whatever we can do with productivity.”

Lowe’s comments are a predictable political headache for wall-to-wall Labor leaders across every jurisdiction bar Tasmania because they add an independent (and brutal) fiscal reality to the effect that the public sector wages book has on interest rates and inflation.

Across the eastern seaboard, Labor’s campaign strategy has been to talk up the need for public sector wage increases, with pay rises the rhetorical centrepieces of the recently elected federal and NSW governments.

The problem is now delivering on heightened industrial expectations after unions heavily backed campaigns, with the Dan Andrews government in Victoria now slugging it out over what is affordable and what isn’t.

The biggest key variable, not just in the public sector, is the rate of labour productivity growth that has stalled for the last few years.

That discussion is way more open-ended than previous bargaining rounds because of seismic shifts that occurred under COVID like working from anywhere, mobility and far greater degrees of automation in areas like business process, regulation, and transaction processing.

The last bargaining round in the APS was a dead loss productivity-wise, after the Australian Public Service Commission baldly threw a straight labour cost saving (essentially an increase in hours) onto the table and called it a productivity increase in negotiations, irking economists and Treasury in the process.

NSW is arguably the most advanced jurisdiction when it comes to more flexible workstyles and productivity management after reformed customer-facing agencies like Service NSW consciously abandoned many siloed demarcations and struck agreements with staff on what successful performance and delivery looked like.

But to get there, many staff had to reapply for new jobs with varied terms, conditions and performance metrics.

That hasn’t yet been the case in other states, or indeed Canberra, where one-stop-shop experiments like the former Department of Human Services still have issues straddling legal and cultural agency boundaries, even in the same portfolio.

It’s this front-facing area that shows the biggest promise for productivity gains because replicated functions across agencies, like filling in and processing forms to apply for payment of benefits, are rapidly being automated and orchestrated through electronic credentials like digital identities, licenses, permits and permissions.

The challenge for unions and bargaining agents is when to bend with the wind on such changes because most ultimately result in a significant reduction in the need for human labour, potentially translating to better pay for fewer public servants.

Victoria has already begun preparing for labour shedding in its public service, reportedly getting ready to axe as many as 5,000 jobs to bring wage costs back under control in the May state Budget.

While new NSW premier Chris Minns has promised to lift the public service wage increase cap, it is still unclear where any savings will come from aside from an optical cull of senior and upper-middle positions to be replaced with frontline workers promised in the election.

Ratings agency S&P said swiftly after the NSW election that it would be keeping a close watch on public sector wages books in relation to state debt quality and sovereign credit ratings, but stressed it is yet to take any rating action.

