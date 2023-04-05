What attracted these APS graduates to work in government

A desire to help the public, a secure career and flexible work are three reasons graduates decide to pursue a role in government.

ABS statistical analyst Vivian Szeto told The Mandarin of a desire to use quantitative skills that would help others.

“I knew that being in government meant that I could work with statistics that drive key state and federal government decisions that affect our everyday lives,” Szeto said.

“I also highly value work-life balance and had heard that there is great security in government jobs and flexible working arrangements.”

PM&C staff member Georgie Vine said the world was riddled with inequality and disadvantage.

“Before jumping into the public service, I dedicated a lot of my time to advocating for women’s rights domestically and internationally,” Vine said.

“I saw the work and touch points the Office for Women had internationally at the UN CSW, and domestically during my work with NGOs.

“I wanted to understand how government was making decisions and drafting policy, and how they were ensuring the people policy impacts were at the centre of it all.”

The ATO’s Pierre, an IT graduate, said working in government allowed him to use his skills and capabilities to give back to others on a larger scale.

“At the ATO, there is this pleasing feeling of knowing the work you are doing is meaningful and is positively impacting the lives of many Australians. Every piece of work that we do at the ATO has a meaningful impact on the community and will make a real difference to all Australians,” Pierre said.

“The best part is that as a graduate, you are also able to help support millions of individuals throughout the rotations you complete in the program.”

Laura Rotunno, program manager of Defence’s STEM Cadetship Program and a 2021 Defence Graduate, said job security, work-life balance, and mobility were some of the factors.

“I decided to pursue a government role because I wanted to be a part of something bigger and make a real contribution,” Rotunno added.

For Home Affairs graduate Jake, working at the heart of Australia’s political system was “intrinsically motivating and inspiring”.

“The opportunity to work on matters that impact all intersections of Australian society is an exciting, yet challenging process to navigate,” Jake said.

“Being able to tackle these complex policy issues, and see tangible results from your own work, is a rewarding experience and something you don’t often get the opportunity to do elsewhere.”

Lauren Burke, an Australian Screen Industries policy officer at the Office for the Arts, said the wide range of opportunities on offer drew her to public service.

“As a creative person and a big-picture thinker, I was inspired to work in the public service as I believed my background in the arts and experiences throughout my travels had equipped me to collaborate on ideas and initiatives that directly impacted Australian life,” Burke said.

“I was, and still am, enthusiastic about learning from others and finding solutions to a range of issues that play a role in the lives of so many Australians.”

DEWR graduate Ruby Meredith said she wanted to contribute to creating the best outcomes and conditions for all Australian people.

“Through my studies, I developed a keen interest in the relationship between government and the public service,” Meredith said.

“I understood the important, and sometimes undervalued, role of the public service in implementing government priorities and delivering key services.

“Preferring apolitical work and conducting research, I wanted to contribute first-hand to this work at a high standard.”

The graduates previously told The Mandarin what surprised them about working in public service and shared tips to those hoping to apply to graduate programs.