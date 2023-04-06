Boost for Australian cultural institutions with another May Budget line item revealed

Labor has announced $535.3 million over four years to be distributed among nine National Collecting Institutions, to restore them after “a decade of decline” under the previous government.

Funding recipients will include the Australian National Maritime Museum, Bundanon Trust, Museum of Australian Democracy (Old Parliament House), National Archives of Australia, National Film and Sound Archive, National Gallery of Australia, National Library of Australia, National Museum of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

The cash injection will mean ongoing, indexed funding over the forward estimates and give staff certainty about their jobs. It will also allow vital building repairs and safety improvements to be completed.

In a statement, Arts minister Tony Burke said the cultural institutions would be able to rely on government money for core funding, while support from private donors could take them “to the next level”.

“This funding means people will be able to go to places like the National Gallery of Australia and enjoy the exhibits without worrying about the physical integrity of the building that’s housing them,” Burke said.

According to the government, the investment will be a reversal of “chronic underfunding” and a fix to the Coalition’s “underhanded approach to budgeting”.

To prevent a repeat of the disrepair a number of the buildings fell into, the funding package will also establish a clear line of sight over future capital works and improvements.

Burke added the support complemented his new national cultural policy dubbed ‘Revive’.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the funding boost came on top of recent news the government was working to secure the future of the NLA’s digital archive Trove. That initiative will be thrown a $33 million lifeline in next month’s budget.

““I want all Australians to be able to visit, appreciate and learn from these institutions for generations to come,” the PM said.

“These are special places and we should be proud of them. They preserve, protect and celebrate Australia’s stories and history.”

Albanese told a press conference in Canberra that the only way to guarantee long-term investment in Australia’s arts and cultural institutions was to keep voting Labor. He took aim at the former Coalition government and accused them of mismanaging investments during their time in power which saw government spending frittered away on a bad legacy.

“It’s a serious point — the track record of the former government in presiding over a budget that had a trillion dollars of debt — it wasn’t as if they weren’t into spending money,” the PM said.

Albanese pointed to the ERC process underway to identify government funding priorities ahead of the May Budget, and said a number of critical programs beyond the Arts portfolio were also facing a funding cliff because of poor investment decisions.

The PM said that from funding the Office of the eSafety Commissioner to community services funding in the NT, the Coalition had no plan for these national programs after June 30, 2023.

“In so many areas, there simply wasn’t funding going forward, and in the case of the national institutions, there wasn’t funding in order to fix what needed to be fixed,” Albanese said.

Australia’s national institutions were not charities, the PM added, and they needed funding certainty to properly plan. Philanthropists and volunteers who helped keep these institutions going also deserved credit, and Albanese said funding certainty reflected the respect for other people’s time and money that should add value — not be depended upon.

“Going forward, my government is providing some real certainty with today’s announcement. There obviously will be future advocacy for funding that will be dealt with on its merits.

“[Today], there’s nine institutions, going forward, which do have that certainty over four years — there’s not a drop off — and then a pathway to future funding,” Albanese said.

