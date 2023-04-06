TikTok government device ban spreads to NSW and ACT

Both the NSW and ACT governments have followed the federal government’s advice in banning TikTok from government devices.

In NSW, if an agency must use TikTok for “legitimate business reasons”, they must complete a risk assessment with the respective chief information security officer and the chief cyber security officer.

Cyber Security NSW will be providing more detailed advice to the NSW public service on “related security risk mitigations”.

NSW premier Chris Minns said he has asked Cyber Security NSW to implement the change as soon as possible.

“There will be cases where apps such as TikTok are needed for communication to the community — for example, public health and safety messaging,” Minns said.

“The NSW Government will be implementing a number of mitigations to ensure that the security risk of this use is managed appropriately.”

Similarly, in the ACT, the territory’s government put an immediate ban on the social media platform effective from Wednesday evening.

In a joint statement from ACT chief minister Andrew Barr, attorney-general Shane Rattenbury, and transport and city services minister Chris Steel said the ban would not apply to employees’ personal devices for those who use them as part of working with the ACT government.

“ACTPS staff will receive information and support on how to remove TikTok from any government-issued devices, and policies will be updated to reflect the ban,” the statement read.

“Staff will also continue to receive education on the appropriate use of personal devices within the workplace.”

The bans all follow advice from the commonwealth government.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher, when asked on Tuesday whether consultants working with the government would also be required to remove TikTok from their work devices, said she’d have to come back to that one.

“The area that we have control over is on government-issued devices,” Gallagher said.

“So there would be some contractors that would have government-issued devices as part of their work and of course, that would apply to them.

“Anything further, I would have to come back to you with advice from the attorney-general but certainly if they are using any device that’s issued by the government or connected to the government facilities, it would be required to be off.”

As The Mandarin‘s Julian Bajkowski wrote, a question remains about how the ban will impact government marketing and communications, especially when it comes to reaching the younger demographic on TikTok.

Lee Hunter, general manager of TikTok Australia and New Zealand, has called the decision extremely disappointing.

“[The decision] is driven by politics, not by fact. We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with government constructively about this policy,” Mr Hunter said, per SBS.

“Again, we stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms.”

READ MORE:

Government TikTok bans official, could hit private devices, agency communications