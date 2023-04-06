Peter Woolcott signs off with minister’s thanks for 40 years of service

Australian Public Service commissioner Peter Woolcott has announced his retirement just months shy of his five-year tenure ending.

The APS stalwart and former chief-of-staff to Malcolm Turnbull was appointed to the post in 2018 and five more months before it was expected the government would announce formal recruitment for his replacement.

A former diplomat, who served as Australia’s high commissioner to New Zealand and a chief negotiator on the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Woolcott has held a number of senior positions at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He also previously served as Australia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

He was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Australia in 2017 for his outstanding work in international relations, including his role as a lead negotiator in non-proliferation and arms control.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher issued a statement on Thursday morning, thanking Woolcott for his commitment over a distinguished career.

“I would like to thank Mr Woolcott for his leadership and distinguished and dedicated service and I wish him all the best for the next stage in his life,” Gallagher said.

The minister added that she had valued the APS boss’ advice, contributions and support as she found her feet in the last few months of the new government.

“Mr Woolcott’s five-year term as public service commissioner has seen some significant achievements, including the first APS Workforce Strategy and the launch of the APS Academy,” Gallagher said.

“Under Mr Woolcott’s leadership, the APSC has played a key role in driving reforms to build a stronger APS.

The Mandarin understands Woolcott was expected to carry on in his role until August, when his tenure as commissioner was due to conclude. But the passing of his father and giant of the APS, Dick Woolcott, in February may have expedited his decision to hang up his boots and retire early.

The government is currently undertaking a merit-based recruitment process to find the next commissioner.

