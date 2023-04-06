‘The Board and its Sub-Committee do not have adequate skills to oversee this project’: Inland Rail blasted by Schott review

Australia’s enduring legacy of systemic incompatibilities between Canberra and the states, which started with the legacy debt of ‘rail gauge’ decisions preventing standardised networks in the 19th century, continues to deliver in spades, with the epic Inland Rail project blowing out to $31 billion.

In a project autopsy that was always going to induce nausea at the Department of Finance, the epic freight rail build overseen by the federal Australian Rail and Track Corporation — which also has the job of running other common interstate rail lines — is officially a decade late and three times over budget.

The review, conducted by respected bureaucratic and project management hardhead Kerry Schott, lays bare how the mish-mash of an unlucky 13 separate projects from a single corridor — still with no designated starting or end point — has become enmeshed in its own complexity as it glacially carves its way through Queensland, central New South Wales and Victoria.

To be fair, Inland Rail — or at least the notion of an agri-industrial freight mainline away from the topographically hostile and populated coast — should have been started a century ago, long before rail was king, toppled by road, and now again resurgent.

“The project is running significantly over budget and significantly behind schedule with just over 16% of the 1700km of track completed so far,” minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King said.

“The Australian Government accepts the recommendations in the Schott Review and acknowledges the lack of confidence with respect to the costs of Inland Rail.

“The findings of the Review are another damning indictment of the former Coalition Government, and another example of the Albanese Labor Government needing to clean up the mess left behind by our predecessors.”

The key recommendation is that ARTC mustn’t be left to its own devices and allowed to supervise itself on the project, essentially taking its chequebook away after a decade-long binge that’s all branch, no trunk.

There’s also the issue of a technically bereft board, that is people who don’t understand the engineering, network effects, construction challenges and plain old physics of rail.

“The problem is that the Board and its Sub-Committee do not have adequate skills to oversee this project,” Schott wrote in the review.

“Despite an informed request by the Chairman of ARTC to the then-Minister responsible, replacement appointments to the Board did not provide the skills required.

“ARTC is a large business and its management does need a capable Board with a knowledge of rail operations, project management, the freight industry and regional nous as well as legal and accounting skills.”

It’s no secret Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals loved Inland Rail with a deep and emotive passion; it’s also no secret Paul Keating labelled the Nats Agrarian Socialists years ago for their love of federally subsidised, unprofitable infrastructure.

Shott’s also recommended “a further assessment of the scope and cost of Inland Rail, conducted by an independent specialist in conjunction with a cost estimator/value engineer” which means there could yet be more bad news to come.

A major curiosity is how you start building a rail line without a beginning and end point, Schott observed.

“Somewhat surprisingly the project has commenced delivery without knowing where it will start or finish,” Schott observed.

“State Governments and rail freight operators are keen to settle the endpoints of the Inland Rail route.

“There is support for the Inland Rail service to finish at a new intermodal terminal at Ebenezer on the outer environs of Brisbane. In Melbourne, there is support for two terminals to be developed. Initially, Beveridge should be prepared to operate in line with Inland Rail completion serving north and north-east Melbourne areas with Truganina (WIFT) developed concurrently serving the areas to the west.”

And then, as always, as is the great way of the Australian Federation, there are rail compatibility issues. The track sizes may have been sorted, but the signalling was not so much. That’s because each state still runs its own rail comms networks across radios, hardwired signals, tracking and messaging, lights, power, you name it.

The dead router that took out the entire Sydney suburban rail network is just one example. Freight trains routinely need to traverse suburban and state lines, so comms are hugely important.

“Interoperability of different rail networks has been an ongoing problem for Australia since federation. Differences in signalling, communications, and train control systems are a particular concern because of their potential impact on safety,” Schott observed.

“ARTC should ensure that the new signalling system being acquired is interoperable with state systems, and if not what the options are to make it so, including possible replacement. Detailed discussions with other relevant Rail Infrastructure Managers must occur to address the issue,” Schott wrote.

That is a lot, lot harder than it sounds on paper because every state critical comms provider comes into play with different telcos backing different providers and solutions.

There are also issues with 5G/LTE, aside from the conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and tin hat brigade.

The main issue, like another mobile spectrum, is that it works poorly in corridor cuttings, as exemplified by the 1999 Glenbrook rail collision between a NSW CityRail Blue Mountains passenger train that rear-ended the Indian Pacific at speed, killing seven people and injuring 51.

One solution bound to be advanced over the coming months is a satellite communications overlay that could potentially add a viable backstop to traditional terrestrial radio networks.

The Albanese government has already committed to establishing a domestic space industry and procurement decisions have been made regarding sovereign satellite capability.

That said, don’t be surprised to see the Starlink lobbying crew pressing the flesh on the Hill over the coming weeks as options are put on the table.

