Grattan Institute says fix infrastructure and defence procurement in Budget repair menu

Policy think tank Grattan Institute believes the government should prioritise fixing defence and infrastructure procurement as part of its Budget “menu”.

It was not the only recommendation in its report, “Back in black? A menu of measures to repair the Budget”, with others aimed at reducing spending and increasing revenue.

Other recommendations to reduce spending were:

Undoing the WA GST deal

Including more of the family home in the age pension asset test

Cutting costs in hospitals, pathology, and pharmaceuticals

Cleaning up grants and advertising

Abolishing the Family Tax Benefit part B for couples (but keeping the payment for single parents)

Abolishing the Business Innovation and Investment Program Visa

Other recommendations were mitigating aged care costs and NDIS cost growth, and asking the evaluator-general to identify and reduce ineffective spending.

For increasing government revenue, the report made the following recommendations:

Redesigning the Stage 3 tax cuts, including retaining the 37% tax bracket

Reducing income tax breaks like super tax concessions, capital gains tax and negative gearing, and trusts

Raising the super preservation age gradually from 60 to 65

Raising GST to 15% with low-income compensation

Winding back fuel tax credits

Redesigning the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax

Recommendations labelled “bolder options” were realigning company tax rates at 30%, a carbon tax, and an inheritance tax.

Grattan Institute CEO and co-author Danielle Wood acknowledged none of the options was easy.

“But if the government is serious about budget repair it will need to embrace at least some of them,” Wood said.

“And to those who rush to reject these policies out of hand, I say: What’s your solution?”

None of the menu items was a “silver bullet”, with the report acknowledging the reality that some suggestions were politically harder than others.

It even ranked the menu options based on how politically hard they would be.

The “single best discipline” to reduce government spending would be to adopt better processes for infrastructure and defence procurement.

“A practice of spending revenue windfalls rather than banking them to the bottom line has fuelled a culture of spending giveaways, particularly on infrastructure projects, when times are good,” the report said.

“In the past decade, the savings could have amounted to tens of billions of dollars.”

The report said the federal government spends $50 billion a year on defence and transport infrastructure. It criticised the government for bad decisions, particularly as megaprojects become more common, which are “poor conceived, often politically motivated”.

Government makes the same mistakes, the report added, such as announcing projects prematurely, rushing to market, failing to properly estimate costs, ballooning project scopes, competing policy objectives and politicising decisions.

When it comes to defence, the report said $8.5 billion has been spent on projects that are cancelled or do not meet capacity requirements.

Alongside Wood, the other two co-authors of the report were Kate Griffiths and Iris Chan.

