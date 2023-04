Merging teams – friendly acquisition or hostile takeover?

The merging of departments, divisions, groups, branches or sections happens so frequently in the public service that I’d be surprised if any reader has not experienced this — probably within the past 12 months.

A merger seems simple on paper and will make sense for multiple reasons, ranging from the removal of operational duplication across entities to the strategic alignment and leveraging of complementary capabilities.

In practice, it can be unsettling or difficult for those involved. It can feel like a hostile takeover, or a defeat if you’re on the smaller team, or an invasion or intrusion if you’re on the dominant team.