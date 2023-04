The Finnish art of sauna diplomacy

A key part of a foreign-policy reporter’s job is to attend networking events to hobnob with diplomats and policymakers and get a pulse on behind-the-scenes Washington. Which is how I found myself in the dimly lit basement of the Finnish Embassy, holding a canned gin drink, and save for a small hand towel, entirely naked.

Welcome to the — pun very much intended — hottest ticket in town on the Beltway insider party circuit: the Finnish Diplomatic Sauna Society.

For the better part of 15 years, the Finnish Embassy here has leveraged the steamiest side of Scandinavian soft power to convene all of the city’s policy movers and shakers — the Pentagon officials, the congressional aides, the diplomats, the think tankers, and, when they’re really desperate, even the occasional Foreign Policy reporter — for an evening of policy shop talk and chit-chatting. All at around 180 degrees Fahrenheit in a special-purpose, steam-filled, wood-panelled room at the embassy.