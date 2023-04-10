Medicare oversight needs a reboot

The proximal stimulus for Pradeep Philip’s Independent Review of Medicare Integrity and Compliance was media reporting about the extent of medical practitioner fraud against Medicare.

But the distal cause was more fundamental. The Medicare payment regime, bureaucratic oversight, policy development and information technology infrastructure to support Medicare payments are all fundamentally flawed.

Philip certainly fact-checked the numbers as he was asked to do and came up with roughly the same estimates found in previous reputable studies, using commonly accepted definitions — about one-third to one-half of the sensational media estimates. Philip played down the difference, focusing instead on the main game — yes, there is fraud, and are we doing enough about it? Spoiler alert: no, we are not, and we don’t have the right systems to do so.

But his most telling observation was

the current state of Medicare, and some of the challenges that I have raised are the result of previous attempts to apply discrete and band-aid solutions to single issues over time and a lack of system thinking of consideration. This has resulted in a system, while still a crucial part of supporting the health and wellbeing of the public, that is clunky to apply and administer and no longer aligns with the reality of what care is to be delivered, by whom and in what settings (page 35).

For the past 20 years, commonwealth health policy has narrowed to be about how we can tweak the Medicare fee schedule to provide this or that incentive or new service.

The epidemiological transition to a world with more chronic disease and more people with multiple chronic diseases resulted in more chronic disease items, not a fundamental rethink of whether fee-for-service was the best way to remunerate general practitioners in this changed environment.

The implications of the organisational transition from small, independent practices to investor-owned chains — in general practice and diagnostics especially — were ignored, without thought to updating payment models.

The financing transition from a world where ‘bulk-billing’ meant sending Medicare claims in the post in bundles (‘bulk’), where practices had bad debts, where patients went to a Medicare office to claim a rebate or get a ‘pay doctor’ cheque, to the contemporary world of instantaneous transactions, occurred with no change in oversight processes. The IT systems used to pay and monitor were designed last century, with none of the smarts expected of modern payment and IT systems.

The world of corporate ownership of practices and of electronic billing systems has transformed the provider landscape but not payment policy and payment systems. The clunky review systems, with one Band-Aid applied on top of another responding to each adverse judgement in administrative law, is amazing to behold and should be entered into a competition for a Heath Robinson contraption prize.

The review concluded that

the current system is overly fragmented, disjointed and lacking in contemporary tools to detect and address non-compliance and fraud, despite the best endeavours of bureaucrats, regulators and peak bodies (page 6).

This won’t be fixed by minor revision and yet another tweak grafted onto a system designed in the 1960s. Philip’s report, therefore, is a call for a root and branch redesign.

His report is timely, setting out clear reform directions. However, the expectation should not be that all the recommendations are implemented overnight, as a careful, rather than quick, response is required.

He challenges bureaucrats and policymakers to think quite differently about the payment system, its design and regulation and the relevant IT requirements. The previous government was burned with its attempt to outsource the Medicare payment system, so this is a very sensitive issue politically.

However, the massive change required must start somewhere, and Philip’s proposed new governance approach is mostly a good place to get the ball rolling, perhaps initially tasked with oversight of system redesign.

Philip’s 73-page report could not possibly cover everything in depth and the interaction between Medicare, public and private hospitals, and private health insurance seems to have escaped the attention it deserved. The governance mechanisms might need to be adjusted to ensure that potential changes in these areas are kept on the policy radar.

Philip’s report lands shortly after the report of the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce, which presages a major change in payment system design for general practice. Together, the two reports should lead to a major shake-up in the oversight of medical practitioner payments and their design. The government is expected to give its initial response to the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce in the Budget next month.

It is probably too early for the government to respond in a coherent or meaningful way to the Philip report, but it needs to set out its roadmap for a reformed Medicare integrity and oversight system, together with a major shakeup in the Medicare fee schedule to simplify it and reduce confusion, later this year, perhaps in MYEFO.

