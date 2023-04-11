Data shines light on ‘radical reversal’ of equality in Australia

Fresh data reveals something changed in Australia’s economy after 2009, suggesting the nation’s long-term prosperity trend for all people has ended and prompting new calls for the government to scrap Stage 3 tax cuts.

According to a report released by the Australia Institute on Tuesday, low- and middle-income earners — who comprise 90% of Australia’s population — receive “virtually nothing” from real per adult economic growth.

In comparison, since 2009, the wealthiest 10% of income earners have pocketed a sizeable 93% of economic growth.

The trend is a step-change from the period between 1950 and 2009, with a significantly different split between the benefits reaped between the rich and poor. During that time, the bottom 90% of people received around 90% of the benefits.

Inequality has been on steroids in Australia over the last decade, fuelling the cost-of-living crisis. Our report shows the bottom 90% of Australians receive just 7% of economic growth per person since '09, while the top 10% of income earners reap 93% of the benefits. 🤯 #auspol pic.twitter.com/VxmL4oHt00 — Australia Institute (@TheAusInstitute) April 10, 2023

Matt Grudnoff, a senior economist for the think tank, said the concept of Australia being the country of ‘a fair go’ was true from the 1950s to the 1980s. People benefited more equally from economic growth before the recent economic disruptions of the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Today, that Australian dream has turned into an inequality nightmare, with the maldistribution of economic gains fuelling the cost-of-living crisis for low-and middle-income Australians,” Grudnoff said, pointing to stagnating wages, insecure work, soaring profits and an unfair tax system which he noted saw people going backwards.

“Society works best when we all feel like we have a stake in its success. While this analysis is shocking it has become increasingly clear that the Australian economy is not working for most people,” he said.

When it comes to economic gains, Australia is now a “global outlier” and inequality has reached an all-time high. In the maldistribution of gains from economic growth, the country ranks behind the EU, US, UK, China and Canada.

The Australia Institute is using the data release to urge the federal government to reconsider its commitment to the former Coalition government’s Stage 3 tax cuts before the next election. Its main argument is that the reforms will make inequality worse by helping those with an income of more than $180,000 per year, while those who make $45,000 or less receive no benefit.

Grudnoff added that growing costs for electricity and gas were impacting everyday Australians but the super profits of these coal and gas enterprises were going overseas.

“A super profits tax will help ensure all Australians can get their fair share,” he said.

“Australians have a strong sense of fairness, and they know when they’re being ripped off or missing out on their fair share. And right now, Australians know they are missing out.”

READ MORE:

Australian GDP grows in December quarter, WA boasts ‘strongest’ economy during COVID pandemic