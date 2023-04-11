Port Kembla not a done deal for AUKUS nuclear sub hub: Thistlewaite

The future location of an east-coast base for Australia’s new nuclear-powered AUKUS submarine fleet has already hit rough seas after assistant minister for defence Matt Thistlewaite conspicuously poured cold water on speculation Port Kembla was a prime location for the new sub hub.

With local community and political tensions escalating in and around the Wollongong area about the potential stationing of nuclear vessels in the swiftly gentrifying former coal and steel centre, the Albanese government is treading cautiously over potential locations.

“Recently there has been a lot of conjecture on the proposed location for a new east-coast naval base. I understand this has been the cause for both discussion — positive and negative — and possibly angst in the Illawarra community. But let me be clear. A decision has not been made,” Thistlewaite told the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Defence Industry Conference last week.

“While the former government announced the need for an east-coast base, the Albanese government will take the time required to consider all feasible options.”

Port Kembla, which has coveted deepwater access, had previously been talked-up as the optimal location for an east-coast sub hub because it would allow boats more direct and stealthy access than surface entry through tidal rivers or estuaries like competing ports Brisbane and Newcastle.

However, the prospect of bringing nuclear-sub facilities to the coastal area now gentrifying as a commutable seachanger destination brings with it its own set of politics that conspicuously favoured the previous government more than the current one.

The Shoalhaven and Illawarra regions have traditionally been solid Labor territories thanks to the previous presence of heavy industries that carried with them intergenerational industrialised workforces.

But as seachangers buy out the previous generations of post-war migrants and the economy of the area diversifies, rusted-on Labor support is potentially being gazumped by the independents and smaller parties at a local and state level and the Greens at a federal level, hence the twitchiness.

Thistlewaite told industry that the still-to-be-released Defence Strategic Review, which ran concurrently with the AUKUS “Optimal Pathway for Australia to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine”, was the major consideration for “the priority of investment in Defence capabilities”.

One question within that is what supportive industries may come with a potential sub-base location, or how easy they are to establish.

“The government has allocated $6 billion in the first four years on what’s called industrial uplift — increasing the training of workers, increasing the capacity of companies to compete and be at the nuclear level of quality and investing in infrastructure,” Thistlewaite said.

“We’ll be training thousands of Australians in trades, in science and in engineering to build a generational workforce, ready to fill high-paid, high-skilled, high-tech jobs.

AUKUS will not only help to fill our national security requirements but also make a significant contribution to our economic security.”

Shoalhaven already has a substantial naval presence in the region, with bases for the Naval Training College and Fleet Air Arm all located around Nowra and Jervis Bay just south of Port Kembla.

During the Menzies era, the area was designated as the prime location for a planned but never built nuclear reactor for weapons-grade plutonium, with the top secret scheme getting as far as the pouring of a concrete slab only to be later abandoned.

It’s against that backdrop that Thistlewaite is trying to balance sometimes competing community, industry, economic and national security interests.

“Government understands, and Defence understands, that industry is our critical partner,” Thistlewaite said.

“You only need to spend a moment down at Nowra with the dedicated personnel at HMAS Albatross to realise they are enormously appreciative of the critical role played by defence industry in providing them with the cutting-edge solutions they need.

“From the moment they step onto the base in the morning to the moment they leave at night, our personnel are conscious of the partnership they have with industry in Illawarra Shoalhaven and throughout Australia ….”, Thistlewaite continued.

“The Albanese government is keen to see the defence industry grow and flourish, because it is a crucial element of our sovereign capability and national security, and we are keen to ensure that Australian workers have the opportunities that the defence industry can generate.”

The only question is where that will be, and whether it will be a political asset or liability.

