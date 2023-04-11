Co-design work leads to new NDIA safeguards

The safeguarding policy is one of the first co-design projects to arise from the new NDIS Act, and lists things people can do to manage risks of harm.

The document was published by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) on Tuesday.

The policy’s co-design drew on the perspectives of more than 210 people, facilitated via 75 hours of workshops with participants, their support networks, the disability community and NDIA staff.

NDIS minister Bill Shorten said the NDIA was committed to supporting people with disability and scheme participants have a say in how their safety could be improved.

“We know people with disability are more likely to experience violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” Shorten said.

“[This policy] represents a shift to a stronger focus on proactive identification, assessment, and management of risk to minimise the likelihood of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

Just last week The Mandarin reported on a civil action by the NDIS commission against home care provider LiveBetter Services for the death of NDIS participant Kyah Lucas in 2022.

The NSW woman died from complications associated with burns after being placed in a hot water bath believed to have exceeded 50 degrees Celsius while receiving personal care support. Following an investigation, the commission wants a declaration of LiveBetter’s wrongdoing resulting in Lucas’ death, financial penalties and costs.

The new participant safeguard policy is one component of a wider strategy to improve NDIS participant experience and safety. It also complements work being undertaken by the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability and the NDIS Review.

According to Tricia Malowney, the co-design approach put the voices of people with disability at the centre of policy development.

The Independent Advisory Council and Participant Safety Co-design Steering Committee member said everybody had the right to safety.

“This policy not only acknowledges that safety is a shared responsibility, and that we all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of participants, but it will also guide the way the NDIA works with participants to identify and manage risks and take steps to develop safeguards in their lives,” Malowney said.

@ABSStats I can’t walk, yet once again #census did Not count me having a disability. I am not counted but I want to be. I need access to health, justice, education, employment & housing. I am not ashamed of my disability. stop being ableist #DisabilityPride #CountMeToo — Tricia Malowney OAM (@TriciaMalowney) July 2, 2022

Shorten added that an inclusive co-design approach to policies impacting people with disability would ensure they were directly involved in decisions.

He said he looked forward to the implementation of the policy — which would also be done together with people with disability — and tracking how it was positively impacting NDIS participants.

“People with disability are the experts in their own lives, they understand their disability better than anyone and what they need to be safe,” Shorten said.

“I commend all those involved in developing this important policy through a co-design process, including the co-design workshop groups, Participant Safety Co-design Steering Committee, NDIA Co-design Advisory Group, and NDIA staff.”

The NDIA will work with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission to ensure the support system for people with disability have an ongoing role in expanding safeguard measures to improve their safety.

