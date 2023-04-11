Finance told to fix its procurement complaints mechanism and set a better example for other agencies

An audit of government processes to receive and investigate procurement complaints, and how accessible mechanisms are to suppliers, has slammed the Department of Finance for its poor handling of complaints about the procurement processes of other Australian government entities.

The conclusion of the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) report delivered a sharp message about governance to procurement policy owners like the Department of Finance: by demonstrating better practice in its own processes it could set a better example to other entities.

“Finance’s approach to driving improvement in the publication of complaints handling information by other entities has had limited effect and Finance did not demonstrate better practice on its own website,” the auditor’s report read.

“In performance audits of other entities that similarly have a stewardship role as policy owners, the ANAO has also found shortcomings with monitoring and supporting agency compliance with their policies.”

Finance agreed to all four recommendations of the audit report, including to:

revisit whether commonwealth procurement rules (CPRs) offer sufficient coverage of complaint mechanisms to meet international trade obligations; amend the commonwealth contracting suite approach to market templates and state whether the procurement is one that is ‘covered’; publish a guide on the Government Procurement (Judicial Review) Act 2018, with advice to government entities to link back to the resource on their website and in their approach to market templates; and review how the procurement coordinator complaint mechanism is promoted and operated.

Finance has promised it will continue to improve its internal and whole-of-government guidance and processes to support suppliers’ knowledge of the complaints mechanisms available.

“Whilst investigations conducted by the procurement coordinator on official complaints are comprehensive, Finance has commenced further improvements to the handling of these complaints to improve timeliness,” the department response read.

“Finance is an active steward in supporting and enhancing procurement and contract management capability across the APS. This includes engaging with officials on templates (including the commonwealth contracting suite); conducting outreach activities to provide tailored support to entities; and implementing a continuous capability improvement and modernised training delivery program.”

A senate inquiry conducted back in 2014 had previously flagged the lack of an effective complaints process as one of the barriers for businesses to participate in Australian government procurement. This led to the establishment of an independent complaint mechanism for government procurement in April 2019, in addition to existing CPRs.

Between 1 July 2012 to 30 June 2022, AusTender put up 823,178 government contracts worth $564.5 billion.

This latest audit of procurement complaints handling considered whether the processes of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), the Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR), the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Department of Finance were clear, accessible and dealt with appropriately.

While the support offered to suppliers to access a complaint mechanism varied across the four agencies, the auditor general found complaints that were handled were addressed in a “largely appropriate manner”.

“This was not the case for complaints to the procurement coordinator within the Department of Finance,” the report said, noting the legislation provided this avenue for complaints to suppliers who were dissatisfied with how an accountable authority had responded.

The auditor said suppliers could not use the procurement coordinator mechanism to complain about contraventions of several mandatory CPR provisions which reflected Australian government procurement policy.

Under the Government Procurement (Judicial Review) Act 2018 (GPHR Act), suppliers have recourse to lodge their complaints for contraventions of the ‘relevant’ CPRs to the independent procurement coordinator. But the auditor said only limited coverage existed because the rules related to ‘covered’ procurement defined in the legislation.

“While amendments to the CPRs supported the implementation of the GPJR Act in April 2019, the approach taken was to limit the GPJR Act’s coverage,” the report said.

“The procurement coordinator function within the Department of Finance assists the business community in matters relating to procurement activities conducted by the Australian government, including the handling of certain complaints.”

The auditor-general said 89% of all contracts examined over the three years to 30 June 2022 – equivalent to 193,871 contracts – did not have a procurement complaint mechanism available because they were not covered by the GPHR Act. This represented about 62% of all contracts reported by value.

Of the 28 open government tenders examined, only 32% told suppliers where they could make a complaint, as well as how to lodge one.

The audit report further found that 5% of the 43 open tenders made by another 41 government entities, shared information with suppliers about procurement complaints handling under the GPJR Act.

“While procurement complaints handling by the four audited entities was largely effective, the procurement framework limits the ability of suppliers to make complaints and seek remedies under the GPJR Act,” the report said.

However, approaches across the agencies for displaying information and handling complaints varied.

DISR’s practice was identified as “comparatively better” by the auditor, scoring points for publishing information for suppliers to read on its website. The RBA was also commended for including this information in its open tender documentation.

“The information ACMA provided was limited to advising suppliers where to lodge a complaint, being an approach based on the Commonwealth Contracting Suite and observed across many other Australian Government entities,” the report said.

“Finance published insufficient information on its website, including in respect of public interest certificates under the GPJR Act.”

In terms of handling procurement complaints from suppliers, the auditor found ACMR and DISR’s processes were appropriate.

The RBA’s system was suitable, despite the fact that it had not received a complaint that fell within the scope of the audit.

The way Finance handled complaints about its own activities was “largely appropriate”, the auditor said.

In response to the audit, Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson said the department took its stewardship role in assisting commonwealth entities undertake best practice procurement seriously.

“Finance […] is continuously reviewing and enhancing the commonwealth procurement framework to ensure it meets government policies and expectations as well as our international obligations,” Wilkinson said.

“Finance views the report findings as an opportunity to continue to develop and refine procurement complaints processes and guidance, building on the process improvement initiatives undertaken during the course of this audit.”

READ MORE:

Effective procurement in the public sector