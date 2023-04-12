Revisiting APS capability reviews and the shoes Peter Woolcott’s successor must fill

Peter Woolcott’s early resignation from his post at the Australian Public Service Commission comes at a time of significant change for the bureaucracy, heavily influenced by the reform agenda led by PM&C, and as a renewed focus on agency capability is underway.

The Mandarin can confirm the APSC boss has another month in the hot seat before his final day on 10 May. Woolcott’s decision to step down and retire sooner rather than later cuts short his tenure as commissioner by three months.

Whatever happened to the idea of giving the APS commissioner a chief people officer cloak?

In September last year, a 61-page APS Hierarchy Classification Review dropped, revisiting the work that had been done to act on the recommendations for APS improvement of the 2019 Thodey Review.

One of the recommendations of that independent review suggested strengthening the role of the APS commissioner by baking the responsibility of people management into the position, and rebadging the role as ‘APS chief people officer’.

The idea was to inject strategic people management into the remit of the APS commissioner and emulate the private sector’s emphasis on organisational and leadership management at the highest levels. Whole-of-enterprise people matters, adopting key HR parlance, would become core business for the new commissioner role and they would be supported by agency heads, the COO committee and APS professions in the transition.

“The APS chief people officer will play a key role in providing quality guidance and support to agencies, and monitoring progress and outcomes of implementation at an enterprise level. The APSC will also report to parliament annually on progress against these recommendations through the state of the service report,” the Hierarchy Classification Review’s recommendation 7 read.

“Strengthening the role of the APS commissioner as the APS chief people officer not only provides an opportunity to ensure comprehensive implementation of the review, it also positions the commissioner to oversee strategic people management across the APS and take a lead role in embedding long-term change to the way the APS operates and delivers for the government and wider community.”

According to the Hierarchy Classification report, authored by Dr Heather Smith, Kathryn Fagg and Finn Pratt, the commissioner’s role would be strengthened if it took on chief people officer responsibilities because it would provide clearer mechanisms for information sharing, collaboration and the provision of guidance, helping to align HR practices across agencies and ensure an enterprise-wide focus is brought to the APS’s most significant people challenges.

Critically, the chief people officer would be charged with implementing the more ambitious structural reform of APS hierarchy classification recommendations, which decision-makers have indicated will stay on ice for now.

The review wanted to see this change take place immediately but no official position was taken either way in the government response during the last quarter of 2022. Instead, the first priorities taken up have included a charter of leadership behaviours released by the secretaries’ board and a reexamination of a framework for the OMS guidance produced in 2014.

The Mandarin put questions to the APSC and minister for the public service Katy Gallagher about whether the changing of the guard once Woolcott retired would prompt a reconsideration of the chief people officer idea. It is understood that because the classification changes recommended by the review will not proceed at this stage, impetus to transition the role is definitively more relaxed.

An APSC spokesperson said the commissioner’s existing role in APS strategic people management already included a range of statutory functions and roles in senior appointments, in addition to serving as deputy chair of the secretaries board and co-chair of its future of work sub-committee.

“Regarding the proposal for a chief people officer, the APS commissioner already has a substantial role in APS strategic people management,” the spokesperson said.

“The appropriateness of this will continue to be monitored as part of the government’s broader APS reform agenda.”

An update on the APS reform agenda’s capability reviews

Senator Gallagher unveiled her vision to re-energise the APS last October, where she announced government departments and agencies would be subject to a series of independent capability reviews to pinpoint unique emerging work and challenges.

The APSC itself would be the first cab off the rank to have its capability health check monitored by PM&C. But for the capability review of other agencies to follow, the APSC would coordinate the independent review process, and these reviews would start off as pilots.

“Understanding our capability, knowing our strengths and weaknesses, and being transparent about how we can do better is fundamental to building a stronger APS that is committed to improving the lives of Australians,” Gallagher said last year.

PM&C is currently supporting a senior review team with the capability review work that began in December 2022. Senior APS reviewer Carmel McGregor and defence deputy secretary Justine Greig are in the weeds of the first lot of reviews that includes the APSC, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts and the Department of Health and Aged Care.

“The capability review of the Australian Public Service Commission began in December 2022. The report is currently being drafted and will be released alongside the review reports for the [other two departments],” a commission spokesperson said.

“The review[s] look at capability across five domains — leadership and culture, collaboration, delivery, people, and resourcing and risk. Reviews are conducted in partnership with agencies, complement existing initiatives within agencies, and provide an independent evidence base for further targeted change,” he said.

Between 2010 and 2016 reviews of government agencies were par for the course, and used by senior leadership to glean a service-wide understanding of APS organisational capability. The minister regards consistent and period reviews as a useful tool to compare their performance against government priorities.

“Over time, I hope that capability reviews become a standard way of operating and a positive vehicle to encourage innovation, change and systems that support the best delivery of service to the people of Australia,” Gallagher told the IPPA national conference in October.

