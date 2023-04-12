John Kerin: A friend of the public service who had an eye for the greater good 

It has been said that John Kerin’s contribution to government and policy development and its implementation in the Whitlam, Hawke and Keating eras has been grossly underestimated.

You don’t need to investigate too deeply to ascertain this is the case. In particular, John’s contributions to agriculture generally as well as fisheries, forestry, natural resource management and the wool, grains, wine, cotton, horticulture and irrigation industries have been monumental and withstood the passing of time. Many of John’s initiatives are in place today.

John’s approach was always one of “What is the correct government policy?” to address whatever the issue in question was. He was strong on adopting policies and introducing programs that were beneficial to Australia by delivering broad societal benefits while at the same time delivering clear benefits to the specific industries targeted.

As a minister, John was also very strong on emphasising the societal benefits delivered by these initiatives.

In the late 1980s, Australia’s fisheries were generally not in a sustainable state. There had been over-exploitation not only by Australian fishing operations but also by foreign fishing companies.

John clearly decided to address this issue with a series of reductions in fishing takes and the introduction of new management measures such as individual transferable quotas and catch limits into a number of fisheries as well as initiating or revitalising fisheries agreements with several foreign countries.

It is clear that the introduction of strict quotas to the southern bluefin tuna revived the fishery and explicitly helped turn that fishery into the hugely valuable fishery it is today. The same comment applies to several other fisheries managed by the commonwealth government.

John was also one of the early driving forces in the introduction of regional forest agreements with the states to put forestry on an environmentally sustainable basis Australia-wide. These agreements were particularly difficult to establish but, having done so, have stood the test of time and are still in place today.

John was an early entrant into the Australian National University’s College of Business and Economics Hall of Fame and, fittingly, his portrait hangs in the college building on the ANU campus.

At a personal level, John had what you might call a quirky sense of humour. He would often leave those he was addressing a little amused and mystified by his quirky approach. Even so, John had the ability to ‘quieten’ a very rowdy group of industry people whether they be farmers, fishers or foresters.

With his well-thought-through approach to industry issues, he often quickly had the agreement of the gathering to adopt his suggested approach to resolving the issues in question.

The other forums in which John was an extremely good performer were the various ministerial councils, which he chaired. He was often able to turn strongly opposed positions by the state ministers into what might be termed ‘mildly supportive’ positions by the state ministers.

In addition, John had a firm belief that the ministerial dinner usually held on the evening before the meetings was a great opportunity to promote and seek agreement to the commonwealth’s positions on controversial issues. It is clear that he made very good use of this opportunity.

John made a point of working closely with the National Farmers Federation and the various environmental organisations prominent during his time as minister.

He was perhaps somewhat fortunate in having the likes of Rick Farley (National Farmers’ Federation) and Phillip Toyne (Australian Conservation Foundation) to deal with on several sticky issues during his time as minister. Both these individuals engaged very well with ministers and public servants during their terms as heads of their respective organisations – and, it might be said, with each other.

The other aspect of John’s success was the professional and balanced way his personal staff dealt with both public servants and industry representatives – and issues, for that matter. The staff were strongly supportive of their minister and sought to provide him with the best possible and balanced advice on a large range of issues.

No doubt there will be a very large turnout of people from different ‘spheres’ of John Kerin’s life at his state funeral at Old Parliament House on Friday.

