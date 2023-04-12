Outram gets another 18 months as Border Force commissioner

Australian Border Force commissioner Michael Outram has been reappointed to the top role at the frontline Home Affairs agency, but only until November next year.

A respected former London detective, Outram succeeded Roman Quaedvlieg in 2018 after a period of internal turbulence at the agency that was created after the Australian Customs Service and Immigration’s Border Protection Service were controversially fused together amid an industrial stoush.

“Mr Outram has been with the ABF since 2015, and acted as commissioner from May 2017 before being sworn in as commissioner on May 14, 2018,” home affairs minister Clare O’Neil said.

“He has provided exceptional leadership and stability to the ABF and has brought a sharp focus on driving operational excellence, professionalism, culture and values.

“Mr Outram has more than 30 years of law enforcement and public service experience in Australia and the United Kingdom, in a diverse range of specialised areas including community policing, criminal intelligence, protective and major event security, public order management, and the investigation of terrorism, transnational organised crime, corruption and other serious crime types.”

It is understood the duration of Outram’s latest contract is of his own choosing.

While Border Force is typically portrayed as a law enforcement and security agency, which it is, it’s also one of the government’s biggest cash cows, collecting $20.7 billion in revenue from customs duty, passenger movement charges and import processing charges in pre-COVID 2019-2020.

That revenue protection function has increasingly taken on domestic characteristics, most recently this week after state and federal police, Tax and Border Force collectively raided an illegal tobacco plantation 55 km east of the NSW town of Parkes.

Growing tobacco has been illegal in Australia for more than a decade, meaning that imports are the chief way of landing the otherwise legal but discouraged product that now retails for more than $50 per packet, making it a lucrative illegal sideline.

Border Force superintendent Sasha Barclay said criminal syndicates “are increasingly turning to cultivating their own illicit tobacco crops in order to bolster supply as a direct result of the ABF’s highly effective detection and disruption work on illicit importations at the border”.

“More and more criminal syndicates are trying their hand at cultivation to keep up supply as ABF continues to increase the amount of illicit tobacco being detected and seized at the border,” Barclay said.

​“These criminal syndicates are sophisticated and run like a business, so they will do whatever it takes to ensure they have a supply and can continue to bring in a profit at the expense of legitimate business owners and the wider Australian community.”

It is anticipated the government will likely seek to impose duties and excise on vaping products, possibly in the next Budget, to take into account the regulatory demands and revenue opportunities the new products present.

