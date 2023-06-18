Using story telling for government content

One of the buzzwords in content development is ‘narrative’. It’s talked about as a goal for content – that we need to be telling a story.

Making content into a story can better engage your audience and make your messages more memorable.

In marketing, the idea of narrative is easy. It is often about bringing a character into information, so the audience sees themselves in the character’s position.

Rather than an ad that lists a car’s features, you see the family escaping on a weekend trip in comfort. Or it’s about using engaging examples and comparisons, such as how many swimming pools of water you save with a new, efficient dishwasher.

For content developers dealing with government, policy or science information, it can seem harder to add narrative. But there are a few key ways to make your information into a story.

Adding flow and links

The easiest, and perhaps the most important, way to build narrative is simply to make links between your pieces of information, so that it turns into a story rather than a list of facts. Even short additions can improve the flow of your story.

For example:

‘Mercury was used in various applications such as batteries and fluorescent lighting. Mercury poisoning causes severe neurological problems. Many uses of mercury are now being phased out.’

becomes

‘Mercury was used in various applications such as batteries and fluorescent lighting. However, mercury poisoning causes severe neurological problems. This is why many uses of mercury are now being phased out.’

Think about how each fact leads to the next, and use words to join concepts:

Does the next fact add to the evidence? Use and, also, further.

Is the next fact in opposition to the evidence? Use however, but, although.

Does the next fact provide a reason for the evidence? Use because, since, due to .

Does the next fact conclude or bring together the previous 2 facts? Use this is why, this means, so.

Summarising the information out loud or to someone else can often help you understand the narrative you are trying to build.

Choosing what to include

When you are making links in the information, you may find that a piece ‘doesn’t fit’ – you can’t link it to the other pieces. If it doesn’t fit in the story, think about whether you really need it.

It can be tempting to include information just because you have it. Think about what you are trying to achieve and what your audience wants to know, and include only the information that builds or supports that message.

If you need to explain the process for making a noise complaint, you don’t need to include details of relevant legislation and management.

If you are describing a new education program, you don’t need to add descriptions of similar programs unless you are making a point about how the new program relates to others.

Include comparisons

You can use comparisons to illustrate and strengthen your message. For example, which has the stronger message?

1 in 250,000 people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine will develop blood clots.

or

1 in 250,000 people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine will develop blood clots. This is very low compared with other common medicines and activities. For example, 1 in 2,000 women each year will develop a blood clot from taking the combined oral contraceptive pill, and 1 in 1,000 people each year will develop a blood clot from air travel.

The second point gives the same information, but it also gives context and allows people to compare the risk of vaccines with risks of well-known medicines and activities.

Audience-focused and personal language

Focusing on your audience can turn information into a story they can relate to. You can take your audience on the journey by including them in the story. For example:

Application process:

Application submitted Application reviewed Application accepted or rejected

becomes

About the application process:

Submit your application online We will review your application We will be in touch to tell you whether your application has been accepted

Remember..

People identify with and remember stories.

Simple narrative techniques can have a big impact on audience engagement.

Try summarising information out loud – this can help you identify the story you want to tell.

