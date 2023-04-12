Public to receive education on constitution and referendum ahead of Voice vote

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has launched an information campaign about the forthcoming referendum for Indigenous constitutional recognition with the proposed Voice to Parliament.

The AEC’s communications team has begun its outreach to the 17.3 million eligible Australian voters about the constitution and federal referendum ahead of the Voice vote that will be held in a few months’ time.

Voters can visit a special website created by the AEC that explains the basics of a national referendum and how the 2023 vote will work.

In a statement, AEC commissioner Tom Rogers noted that while the constitution played a key role in Australian democracy, it was unlikely ordinary citizens would know much about it or have a copy at hand in their own homes.

“The topic of the referendum is for others to debate but when it comes to the process, we’ll be running it and we’re here to help inform Australian voters and answer any questions they might have,” the commissioner said.

“Knowing what the constitution is and what the role of a referendum is will clearly be vital in providing a solid foundation for how people consider their opportunity to vote in the back half of 2023.”

From digital advertising, media outreach and the distribution of resources via community groups, the commission said more than 6.4 million people who were enrolled to vote had never participated in a referendum before.

The last time Australia held a referendum was in 1999, about whether the nation should become a republic. That was 24 years ago and according to the commission, because it has been so long between referendums, it was important voters understood what was involved in the process and how the vote was conducted.

Rogers said it was important for people to feel confident and comfortable about voting in the referendum.

“Some may not even know that it is compulsory to vote in a referendum and you will need to vote in person, similar to a federal election,” he added.

