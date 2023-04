Banks face real-time runs after Consumer Data Right bender

It was a single line at the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia governor’s speech to a Sydney banking and markets audience that sent a cold, silent shudder through the room.

After more than an hour at the crease fending off barbed questions about monetary policy following his National Press Club address, Philip Lowe conceded “there are a few issues that are coming up that, kind of, I think, need looking at again”.

“The first is: how do we deal with the situation that bank runs can occur electronically and instantaneously?” Lowe posed.