ACCC chair says Australian economic transition needs some potent competition policy reform

Economics influences the commercial and political forces which shape our lives, and Gina Cass-Gottlieb wants to see the government use a new merger regime and regulatory reform of competition law to supercharge the evolution of Australia’s economy.

Addressing the National Press Club on Wednesday, Cass-Gottlieb said Australia was in a new period of “significant economic transition” and it was time to change the legal regime concerning mergers to a formal clearance model.

“After 12 months in this role, I have observed the challenges in our current settings and formed the view that changes are needed,” the ACCC boss said.

“Merger control is an important lever used by competition authorities across the world to help preserve a competitive economy. Changes to the Australian current regime are needed. It is no longer fit-for-purpose.”

Cass-Gottlieb backs proposed changes to Australian merger laws previously floated by the former ACCC chair economist Rod Sims. But her reform recommendations include an adjustment of some elements based on stakeholder feedback and in light of recent formal merger authorisations. This includes an option for mergers to be considered under a public benefit test.

In a model similar to that adopted by other OECD jurisdictions, the ACCC wants Australia’s merger model to include a mandatory requirement for the ACCC to be notified of mergers above a specified threshold; a requirement for transactions to be suspected without ACCC clearance; and upfront information requirements.

“We need to acknowledge that mergers can affect the competition conditions of an industry. We should also acknowledge that mergers can entail a material change in the structure of a market. The ACCC needs to have the tools necessary to be able to properly scrutinise and, if necessary, prevent those mergers which are likely to substantially lessen competition,” the ACCC boss said.

“Without these tools, some markets are particularly vulnerable to be adversely affected by consolidation, in particular markets that already have large incumbents with positions of market power, and markets where it is difficult for new rivals to enter.”

Cass-Gottlieb said Australia’s merger control model could be described as voluntary and enforcement-based. Where there were global transactions involving other jurisdictions that had a mandatory regime, she said businesses were prioritising these requirements over Australia’s.

An informal regime continued to be the main avenue businesses utilised domestically, she said, and had been allowed to evolve over time without any supporting legislative framework that brought the ACCC into early conversations about merger applications.

The scenario often leads to situations where the ACCC must unscramble the proverbial omelette, she added. This saw the commission’s capacity to assess mergers and prevent potentially anti-competitive deals from going ahead effectively ham-strung.

“We are increasingly finding that businesses are pushing the boundaries of the informal regime. Given that there are no upfront information requirements for an informal review, merger parties are increasingly giving us late, incomplete, or in some cases incorrect information,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“An increasing number are threatening to complete their transaction before we have finalised our review. This leads to the situation where we find ourselves negotiating with merger parties to obtain sufficient information and time to conduct our review.”

What’s more, Australian merger laws were future-looking, Cass-Gottlieb said. This complicated a judicial review of a proposed merger because the future was uncertain, particularly so in dynamic markets with complex commercial considerations.

“This uncertainty can be the driving factor behind the difficulties of positively proving a breach of S50. A result of these challenges is that where there is uncertainty, the default position becomes to permit or not to oppose the merger,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“Overall, the enforcement model means that the balance, in our view, is shifted too much toward avoiding the risk of opposing a benign merger at the expense of increasing the risk of enabling anti-competitive mergers.

“Where there are risks that a merger will result in significantly less competition, it is the public rather than the merger parties that ends up bearing the risk,” she said.

Concentrated markets were bad for consumers, economic growth and productivity, and companies operating in such markets tended to mark up prices for their goods and services and had no incentive to innovate, Cass-Gottlieb said.

“These players can give less and charge more but retain their grip on the market. The problem of concentration is a growing one in Australia.

“A 2021 Treasury working paper suggests that higher markups in the Australian economy are more likely to be caused by a decline in competition than the increased stature and benefits of more productive firms,” she said.

Citing one of the leading competition law trailblazers, the late Maureen Brunt, who passed away in 2019 and was the first woman to be appointed a professorial chair of economics in Australia, Cass-Gottlieb said her body of work inspired her own mission.

“Professor Brunt was ahead of her time in considering how competition law intersected with economics, as well as social and political objectives. She noted the need for anti-trust law — or competition law, as we call it — to be relevant and socially useful. And, in her words, “to keep our eyes on the ultimate objective”: namely the protection of the consumer by means of an efficient competitive process,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“This is at the centre of my approach as chair of the ACCC: always keep our eyes on the consumer and the consumer interest, and that informed, confident and protected consumers benefit and are benefited by vigorous and effective competition,” she said.

The ACCC chair paid tribute to Brunt’s research and role as a foundational member of the Trade Practices Tribunal, which paved the way for the competition law regime in Australia and New Zealand.

“I have enjoyed the challenge of disentangling complex issues through the framework of our Competition and Consumer Act — a landmark piece of legislation with the stated objective of enhancing the welfare of Australians through the protection of competition and fair trading and provision for consumer protection,” she said.

Cass-Gottlieb also noted the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the global and domestic economy. A number of critical industries were still grappling with unresolved production and distribution disruptions, and the current inflationary environment was unlikely to ease any time soon.

She expressed concern that consumers were particularly exposed in this uncertain economic climate to vulnerabilities in supply chains, geopolitical issues, and the climate change transition.

“We are at the same time seeking to embark on an ambitious and necessary shift to a more sustainable and technically advanced economy. The process of competition is more important than it has ever been before,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“This transition will affect all of Australia’s critical industries. It will affect Australian consumers and small businesses. New markets will emerge, new participants will emerge in ways we can’t anticipate today.

“Competition is and can be a strong and driving force for the investment and innovation required to undertake this transition,” she said.

The role of regulators in democratic resilience

Responding to a question from The Mandarin about the role of the regulator in democratic resilience, which is a new priority for the Albanese government, Cass-Gottlieb said citizen trust underpinned everything the agency did.

If the ACCC was performing well, consumers had to be confident their rights were being protected. This would mean the public knew that legal remedies were available if something were to happen, empowering them to engage with business and the economy.

“Governance, transparency in our decision making — the strength of us as an institution is critical to public confidence, in the enforcement of our law,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“We rely on consumers trusting that they can come to us with complaints, that we will take action, and we will look out for their interest.”

The ACCC chair also underscored the important role of a healthy fourth estate to keep independent regulators to account. The media was essential to bridging the work of the agency with the wider public, she said.

“One of the core strengths we see in Australian democracy is strong, well-informed, independent regulators,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“Sitting alongside the strengths of government and policy-making, and sitting alongside a strong, combative media and press corps.”

Almost a year has passed since Cass-Gottlieb took the reins as chair of the commission from her predecessor. A former partner at law firm Gilbert+Tobin and one of the country’s leading merger and competition experts, she is the first woman to accept the five-year ACCC chair tenure.

Among the challenges for the ACCC, Cass-Gottlieb, highlighted issues with being accessible to all people in the community. She said it was important for the commission’s workforce to be sufficiently culturally and linguistically diverse to be well-positioned to engage with the whole community, and in the most effective way.

The ACCC boss also noted a lot of time was dedicated to ensuring the language and communication of the regulator was fit for purpose and easy for consumers to understand, but it was also an ongoing process of continuous improvement.

“[We] particularly want to give people experiencing vulnerability confidence that we are looking out for them and their interests,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“We have to stay strong, have absolute integrity and be accountable; we have to be diverse, and engage with community; and we have to show, when we attend Senate Estimates four times a year, multiple committees, that we are appropriately devoting the taxpayers’ money to achieve those objectives.”

READ MORE:

ACCC chair announces new sustainability taskforce, talks diversity