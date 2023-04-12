Workplace capability will determine Australia’s economic future: Productivity Commission

Creating an adaptable workforce with skill sets that match the jobs of the future will help ensure Australia’s economy thrives, according to the Productivity Commission.

The commission’s jobs focus was expressed in a submission to an inquiry on economic dynamism, competition and business formation conducted by the House of Representatives’ economics committee.

The inquiry is examining the effect of a diverse and dynamic business environment on productivity, prices, the resilience of supply chains to disruption and how anticompetitive conduct creates market concentration in Australia.

The Productivity Commission’s submission calling for tweaked employment and training policy settings as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy came as treasurer Jim Chalmers continued to forecast bleak economic times.

“Higher interest rates have exposed vulnerabilities in parts of the international banking system, adding to the challenges of persistent inflation, slowing global growth and the ongoing impacts of the war in Ukraine,” said Chalmers, who has left for a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.

“The International Monetary Fund has forecast the worst five years of growth in more than three decades … economic headwinds are worsening.”

The Productivity Commission’s submission — one of 21 published by the parliamentary committee at the time of writing — contained many reforms for consideration to optimise “the movement of resources within the economy”.

It says the right policy settings will give the economy the best chance of growing.

“Getting these policy settings right — rather than focusing on increasing or decreasing a narrow subset of indicators — will go a long way to ensuring economic inputs (land, labour, capital) are put towards their best use,” the submission said.

“Maximising productivity is about ensuring Australians have the skills demanded in a changing economy and having a labour market that effectively matches workers with the right jobs that require those skills.

“This includes making sure workers can move to more suitable jobs; while firms are able to find and attract suitable workers.”

The commission’s submission said fit-for-purpose labour market regulation will help employers find workers with the right fit and workers find their optimal job.

It also nominated updating skilled migration rules to focus on employer nomination rather than skills lists.

“Skilled employer-nominated migration, in particular, is a direct way of addressing skill shortages and means for diffusing knowledge from very different economic environments,” the submission said.

Education reform, targeting the quality of schools, VET and universities, should also be a key focus.

“While this would not have an immediate influence on dynamism, education reform will improve the supply of skilled workers across the economy,” the submission said.

“A more skilled workforce is more likely to be able to adapt to changing needs and will be able to be more mobile to match with firms that are most in need of their skills.”

