Commercial robodebt collectors booted from Services Australia

Government services minister Bill Shorten has acted to formally remove a trifecta of controversial debt-collection agencies publicly disgraced over their hardball tactics during the Royal Commission into the Robdebt Scheme, in a purge of questionable service providers hired by the previous government.

In a clear reset for how Services Australia handles arrears and receivables purportedly owed by clients, public servants will now be held directly responsible for the generation and collection of debt claims, closing off the sale of alleged welfare debt to private agencies to collect on commission.

The insourcing of receivables management back to the government is a major shift in the settings of the administration of the social security system because they place the onus of efficiency and payment accuracy back on the government rather than on recipients.

“The royal commission into robodebt has put on full display the unfettered cruelty with which debt-collection agencies were unleashed against vulnerable Australians. We cannot let this happen again,” Shorten said.

“We have to look at the reality of who is affected — it’s often very vulnerable Australians, people who have gotten on government payments in the first place because they are at a vulnerable time in their lives. We have to stop giving their information to private companies and ensure the debt recovery process is lawful, fair and transparent,” Shorten said.

The robodebt royal commission repeatedly heard from senior social services administrators that the retrospective creation of such large volumes of debt under robodebt was highly problematic, even before the toxic fake receivables were flogged to commercial debt collectors.

This was because the debts logically pointed to potential downstream failures in the checking and approvals process for social security benefit payments that really ought to be fixed first.

Why such obvious problems were seemingly invisible to the senior executives at the Department of Human Services and later Services Australia is a key area of inquiry for the royal commission.

The due diligence processes conducted by those letting debt collection contracts from Services Australia are also problematic.

Shorten specifically named three firms being pushed off his portfolio’s books.

“From 30 June 2023, Services Australia’s final contracts with debt-collection agents ARL Collect Pty Ltd, Milton Graham/Recoveries Corporation Pty Ltd and Probe Operations Pty Ltd will expire. All outstanding debts will be transitioned in-house over these coming months,” a statement from the minister said.

Debt-recovery agency ARL Collect Pty Ltd is wholly owned by Panthera Finance Group. Panthera was hauled into court in 2019 by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for unconscionable conduct, a case the regulator won hands down.

“Panthera used coercion, made false representations and engaged in unconscionable conduct when dealing with the consumer, even though it knew the consumer urgently needed an incorrect credit default listing removed to obtain finance for a new car,” the ACCC said in its successful prosecution.

The problem for senior executives at Services Australia is that, aside from illegally generating fake debts and shifting them to commercial boiler rooms for recovery, one of the firms hired to collect the invented receivables had been prosecuted by the same government that it was retained by.

The sizes of the collection contracts were not insignificant either, with ARL awarded deals from Services Australia totalling $3.96 million in August 2021, according to official contract notifications, more than double its previous contract of $1.65 million for the 12 months to 30 June 2021.

Shorten said that “the power to raise lawful debts against citizens needs to be exercised judiciously and at every stage afford citizens the right of reply and not reverse the onus of proof from the government to the individual.”

READ MORE:

The Robodebt Files: Robert Whelan – robodebt collector