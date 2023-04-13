Health chief Brendan Murphy checks himself out of top job

The Albanese government’s pre-Budget clearing of secretarial ranks has commenced in earnest, with Professor Brendan Murphy now confirmed as retiring as the secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care as of July 6 this year.

The former commonwealth chief medical officer and well-known Canberran-face of COVID briefings is heading for the exit after first joining the Health in 2016, chalking up a wearying seven years at the pointy end of health policy, including three during the pandemic.

Health minister Mark Butler paid tribute to Murphy, saying Australians got to know Murphy throughout the pandemic “as he led the Department of Health during its biggest public health response in over 100 years.”

“Professor Murphy’s time as secretary was broader than just COVID, he has overseen the start of aged care, mental health, primary care and health workforce reform,” Butler said.

“With Professor Murphy’s leadership the department has responded to a renewed focus on commonwealth-state health relations, including advising national cabinet.”

While the platitudes may flow now, Labor was a trenchant critic of the Morrison government’s sometimes flat-footed COVID response that the then regime sheeted back to experts like Murphy.

A particular bone of contention was the Morrison government’s handling of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) advice on risks and age brackets for the Astra Zeneca COVID vaccine that saw millions of Australians shun the product as the virus ripped through the population.

That ATAGI advice saw Labor rip into the then government, characterising the Astra product as inferior to others.

That controversy was nowhere to be seen on Thursday, as Butler thanked Murphy for his commitment and service.

“I want to thank Professor Murphy for his professionalism and his help in establishing the Health and Aged Care Ministerial Office for the Albanese government,” Butler said. “I wish him well in his retirement.”

