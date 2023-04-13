Movers & Shakers: ACIC executive director, Victoria picks new department heads, Health secretary calls time on career

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Heidi Madden has joined the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) as an executive director of intelligence and information systems. She joins from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).

Two new secretaries chosen to lead Victorian departments

The Victorian government has named Peta McCammon the Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) secretary and Tim Ada the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions (DJSIR) secretary.

In a statement, premier Daniel Andrews congratulated both public servants and thanked them for their leadership, energy and innovation.

“Peta and Tim are both highly respected within the public sector and will continue to drive important reforms for the Victorian community,” Andrews said.

Both new appointees have been credited with delivering important reforms for the Victorian community during their careers.

In McCammon’s case, in Youth Justice and service delivery reform as an associate secretary with the Department of Justice and Community Safety (DJCS). She is also well regarded for doing the heavy lifting for reform work in the family violence, mental health and the National Disability Insurance Scheme policy areas.

Ada was an economic policy deputy secretary with the Department of Premier and Cabinet, where he was involved in shaping Victoria’s economic development, innovation and infrastructure agenda. He has also held executive positions at the former Department of Environment and Primary Industries and, in the mid-2000s, established the Victorian Government Business Office in New York.

Reappointment of AFCA CEO and chief ombud

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)’s David Locke has been given another go as CEO and chief ombud for a second five-year term commencing 28 June.

The AFCA board announced Locke’s reappointment this week, also noting that its complaints resolution scheme had achieved $1 billion in compensation for consumers since opening its doors on 1 November 2018.

Locke was the inaugural financial services ombud with the merger of three separate resolution bodies to establish a new scheme.

AFCA board chair Professor John Pollaraes said the ombud service had received a positive report card from the 2021 Independent Review of AFCA, which found it was “performing well” in a difficult environment.

“Consumers, small businesses and financial firms can participate in the financial system with confidence that a robust process is in place in the event of a dispute.

“The board is delighted that David has accepted our invitation to continue to lead this important work,” Professor Pollaraes said.

Locke said it was a privilege to lead an amazing group of people who were passionate about access to justice and fairness to all.

“AFCA’s services have, sadly, never been more needed,” he said, noting the office expected to register nearly 100,000 complaints this financial year.

“We will continue to work in partnership with financial firms, consumer bodies, and regulators to share lessons from our work and drive improved practices,” Locke said.

“We want to see financial firms resolve more disputes themselves, so fewer matters have to be escalated to AFCA.”

Countdown to find new Health secretary to replace Brendan Murphy

The top mandarin of the Department of Health has announced his retirement from the public service, with July 6 being his last day in the job. The government now has three months to find a replacement secretary.

Announcing Professor Murphy’s retirement on Thursday, health minister Mark Butler said the senior official had led the department and guided the Australian public through the COVID-19 pandemic — which was the biggest public health response in over 100 years.

“Professor Murphy’s time as secretary was broader than just COVID, he has overseen the start of aged care, mental health, primary care and health workforce reform,” Butler said.

“With Professor Murphy’s leadership, the department has responded to a renewed focus on commonwealth-state health relations, including advising national cabinet.”

Prior to his appointment as secretary, Professor Murphy was the Australian government chief medical officer from October 2016 to July 2020.

Home Affairs gives ABF commissioner another 18 months

Former UK detective and Australian Border Force (ABF) Commissioner Michael Outram has been reappointed for a term running to November 2024.

Home affairs minister Claire O’Neil said Outram had been with ABF since its establishment in 2015, taking on the role of acting commissioner in May 2017 before being formally sworn into the role one year later.

“Under Mr Outram’s leadership, the ABF will continue to be a global leader in border security, and a trusted partner that helps build a safe, resilient, and prosperous Australia,” O’Neil said.

“He has provided exceptional leadership and stability to the ABF and has brought a sharp focus on driving operational excellence, professionalism, culture and values,” she said.

Outram’s career has included diverse roles in law enforcement and public service including community policing, criminal intelligence, protective and major event security, public order management, and the investigation of terrorism, transnational organised crime, corruption and other serious crime types.

Former SA Health executive director to head Pharmaceutical Society of Australia

Steve Morris, an adjunct associate professor with the University of South Australia and former SA chief pharmacist, will take on the CEO’s role of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) on 19 June.

Morris has over 20 years’ experience in senior health executive roles, including as the CEO of NPS MedicineWise and most recently Arthritis South Australia. He has also served in executive director roles within SA Health and the inaugural executive director of SA Pharmacy.

Commenting on his appointment, Morris said it was both humbling and an honour to serve the pharmacy profession and the Australian community.

“I have spent virtually my entire career in the health sector, advocating to improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” Morris said.

“I am passionate about pharmacy and am delighted with the opportunity to lead the peak body for Australian pharmacists.”

PSA National President Dr Fei Sim said Morris had a long history of representing and supporting Australian pharmacists.

“Steve’s demonstrated experience leading organisations with the mission to improve medicine safety is a natural synergy with PSA’s goal to lead accessible, evidence-based healthcare through pharmacy practice,” Sim said.

“We share the common passion to ensure that pharmacists, as medicine safety experts, are empowered, recognised and remunerated for contemporary roles commensurate with pharmacists’ level of qualification and expertise.”

Former federal bureaucrat tapped for chief first nations role with Paul Ramsay Foundation

Michelle Steele has taken on the role of chief first nations officer at the charitable foundation PM&C boss Glyn Davis used to lead.

The Kamilaroi/Gomeroi Yinarr woman worked in the public sector for over 18 years, working on key policy areas delivering for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly in health and aged care.

Steele joins the foundation from the Department of Health and Aged Care, where she was Assistant Secretary of the First Nations Aged Care Branch and responsible for policies, programs and health sector collaborations focused on improving the care experience of older First Nations peoples. She has previously represented Australia at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In a statement, Steele said she looked forward to starting her new role and helping the foundation reinforce and expand partnerships across the country.

“I am a proud Aboriginal woman and through my work, I have seen the lived experiences and systemic challenges that shape the inequity challenging our First Nations people,” Steele said.

“In order to talk about First Nations communities, we need to talk about equity — equity in housing, education, access to health services, land, and the impacts of colonisation. We need to understand, offer genuine collaboration, empower local decision making and highlight the importance of embedding culture into the systems we promote.