Wanted: An independent arbiter of Jobs and Skills Councils training packages

The search is on to find someone to lead a new unit responsible for providing an assurance function to assess training package products developed by Jobs and Skills Councils.

The creation of the independent Training Assurance Function was announced by the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations this week.

A departmental announcement says that the assurance function arrangements are temporary until Jobs and Skills Councils and Jobs and Skills Australia are established.

Further decisions will be made on where to house the assurance function once the other bodies are fully functioning.

“To ensure the independence of the assurance function from the area within the department that is responsible for managing the JSCs and to reinforce the integrity and separation of training package product development from the assurance process, the assurance function is being led by a non-statutory appointed executive director,” the department’s statement says.

“The executive director is supported by a deputy executive and recruitment is currently underway to establish a suitably experienced assurance team, that will include the procurement of training package specialists, to carry out the assurance functions.”

Assurance unit members will evaluate training packages for the purpose of ensuring they meet the requirements of national standards and policy as well as liaising with the Jobs and Skills Councils on common issues that are found across training packages being developed.

Training packages that are developed by Jobs and Skills Councils must have units of competency that specify standards of performance required in workplaces, assessment tasks associated with each unit, qualifications that are aligned with the Australian Qualifications Framework, and any credit for prior learning arrangements for people that undertake training package qualifications wishing to undertake higher education qualifications.

