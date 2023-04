War decision reforms in Australia affirm the status quo

The war-making prerogatives of the Westminster system present a dilemma. Given that sending individuals into battle is the gravest of tasks, the decision, one might assume, would require a number of steps and decision-makers: consultations, debates and a vote by the citizens’ elected representatives.

In Australia, this is simply not the case. The National Security Committee, comprising inner cabinet members, which includes the prime minister, determines whether Australia goes to war. In its functions, the committee mirrors the British monarchical traditions of old, one that marginalises the role of parliamentary oversight.

In recent conflicts, including the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Australian government has used sec. 8(2) of the Defence Act 1903 (Cth). The provision effectively bypasses the constitutional power vested in the governor-general under sec. 68 of the constitution to authorise the deployment of the Australian Defence Force in international armed conflict.