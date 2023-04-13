Kate Jenkins has made Australian workplaces safer for women, ministers say

The legacy of the outgoing sex discrimination commissioner has been lauded by the attorney-general and the minister for women, who have described her work as transformative in creating a “better and fairer” society.

Mark Dreyfus and Katy Gallagher issued a joint statement on Friday to mark the end of Jenkins’ seven-year term as commissioner.

“Kate Jenkins has been an extraordinary Sex Discrimination Commissioner who has worked tirelessly to combat discrimination and there is no doubt her work has significantly advanced gender equality in Australia,” the ministers said.

“She ends her term with the sincere thanks of the Albanese government for improving the lives of Australian women.”

Last year the new federal government passed respect Respect@Work laws, which created a statutory duty for employers to provide workplaces free from sexual harassment. Those laws were a recommendation from the landmark Respect@Work inquiry that Jenkins led in 2020.

“The inquiry exploded the myth that sexual harassment was an inevitability women had to accept at work by outlining reforms to make workplaces safer for everyone,” the ministers said.

“Sexual harassment is not inevitable — it is preventable. Without the hard work of Kate Jenkins and the victim-survivors who told her of their experiences, these laws would not exist.”

The commissioner was also a driving force behind several other important inquiries about the prevalence of sexual harassment in Australian universities and Australian gymnastics and has led projects on cultural reform with the Australian Defence Force, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force.

Dreyfus and Gallagher further underscored Jenkins’ efforts which led to the publication of the Set the Standard review, which was launched in the wake of Brittany Higgins’ alleged rape in parliament.

The criminal trial of Higgins’ co-worker, Bruce Lehrmann, who was accused of the alleged crime did not proceed and he strenuously maintains his innocence. A separate defamation claim lodged by Lehrmann against media who reported on the initial allegations of the event is currently underway in the Federal Court. The ABC has most recently been added to the list of parties Lehrmann is pursuing, including Network Ten and News Corp.

Jenkins’ report was handed to the government in late 2021. This was followed by a public apology to victim-survivors in parliament in January 2022, with acknowledgments made in the house of representatives and senate.

As a result of the Set the Standard report, a bipartisan parliamentary leadership taskforce led by Dr Vivienne Thom has been established. Dr Thom is overseeing the implementation of the report recommendations in the parliamentary workplace.

“When widespread reports of sexual assault, harassment and bullying were exposed in the nation’s parliament it was Kate Jenkins’ ‘Set the Standard’ review that once again laid down the path to a better, safer and more respectful workplace,” the ministers said.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review to mark the end of her term, Jenkins said the Respect@Work and Set the Standard recommendations were the two achievements she was most proud.

“The people in that workplace [parliament] are making decisions for us every day, it’s the top workplace in a way, so that it becomes more safe and productive is in our interests for multiple reasons,” she said of Set the Standard.

“Lots of everyday people might not see why that will have such a big impact, but I’ve seen that aside from their own conduct and how things are happening in parliament, that different parliamentarians are absolutely implementing those findings in their own portfolios’ policies as well.”

