Minns culls Treasury, Transport and Education chiefs in public sector purge

Three leading NSW departmental heads have been sacked and the head of the public service was demoted in the first major bureaucratic shake-up of new premier Chris Minns.

Secretary of treasury Paul Grimes, secretary of education Georgina Harrisson and secretary of transport Rob Sharp have all been sent packing in the public service spill, while highly regarded secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Michael Coutts-Trotter has been booted down to act as the head of Treasury until a replacement is found there.

In a major dismantling of the previous government’s administrative command structure, the current Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) will be officially junked from July 1 and be replaced by “a new, separate Premier’s Department” and the re-establishment of the Cabinet Office.

Both agencies report directly to the premier, with the premier’s department retaining control of the public service.

Describing the Cabinet Office as the “centrepiece” of the shake-up, Minns said its recreation aimed “to restore robust Cabinet practice and decisions informed by expert policy and legal advice, a model that underpinned the Greiner and Carr governments.”

“The Cabinet Office will be made up of experts in legal, policy and governance, and support my ministers and I to meet community expectations and deliver for the people of NSW.”

“We have a strong team of Ministers and I want them supported by excellent public service advice and high-quality Cabinet decision-making processes,” Minns said.

The removal of the heads of treasury, transport and education was not unexpected, with unions heavily backing the new premier and candidates on the campaign trail and significantly upping industrial action in the run-up to the poll. Replacements will be found from an open and advertised recruitment process.

The outgoing secretaries were tasked with working around those actions, putting them in a difficult if not impossible position once key political staff and advisers are appointed in the new minority Labor government.

Trusted hands will be put on the tiller of state in the interim with the straight-talking former head of Sydney Trains, Howard Collins OBE, appointed acting secretary of Transport for NSW from tomorrow.

Collins is credited with ushering in the most sweeping reforms to NSW’s transport system in a century over the past decade, including remodelling its structure along the lines of Transport for London, copying London’s holistic structure and ticketing system.

Collins previously ran London’s Tube, and was regarded as a prime example of the previous government’s knack for attracting global and commercial talent to work in government that was heavily criticised in opposition.

In education, deputy secretary for school performance Murat Dizdar PSM will act as secretary of education and was described by the premier as having begun his career as an educator “as a social sciences teacher at Ashcroft High School,” signalling a refocus on recruitment from within.

Minns said Coutts-Trotter would “support delivery of the first Minns government budget”, a logical and needed function after the treasury chief was necked — and many officials are known to be considering offers to return to the private sector.

What is not yet known is whether Labor will keep or turf the previous government’s more holistic budget reporting framework that also took into consideration the economic benefits of policies alongside their costs, a highly progressive measure put in place by former treasurer and premier Dominic Perrottet.

Minns also gave notice that further sweeping machinery of government changes are on the cards “for implementation from 1 July 2023, including the end of the cluster model.”

Chopping up clusters, or superdepartments, is essentially a decentralisation move and runs counter to the traditional narrative of state Labor preferring centralised governance models and the Coalition preferring more decentralised and laissez-faire stance.

In one of the curiosities of NSW politics, the previous Coalition government recentralised the transport system and invested heavily in it to the point that Labor is now considering halting cornerstone network commitments like the Sydney Metro, which is loathed by unions because it is largely automated, using driverless trains.

While those difficult and potentially painful priorities are sorted out, Minns is shopping the restored Cabinet Office as the better governance model of his new minority government that will still have to deal with an expanded crossbench.

To that end, Peter Duncan AM has been appointed acting secretary of the soon-to-be-dissolved Department of Premier and Cabinet “to lead the transition and establishment of the new entities”.

Minns described Duncan as “a former longstanding NSW public servant” who, among other roles, “has been CEO of Roads and Maritime Services, and for three years was Deputy Director General of the Department of Premier and Cabinet, with extensive periods acting as the Director General.”

“Mr Duncan will be responsible for the creation of two strong but separate agencies at the heart of Government: the Cabinet Office and the Premier’s Department,” Minns said.

“Both of these agencies will report individually direct to the Premier.

“The Cabinet Office and the Premier’s Department are to be funded from within existing resources, including employee-related expenses,” Minns said.

The Cabinet Office’s specific functions are listed as:

expert and independent policy advice to the premier and cabinet;

advice and assistance on all matters relating to the national cabinet and intergovernmental affairs;

Cabinet systems, practice and secretariat services to support good government decision-making;

support for the government’s legislative and parliamentary agenda;

advice and support to the premier on administrative arrangements orders, sector governance, and machinery of government changes;

assisting the premier with the administration of the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct, including management of the Ministerial Register of Interests; and

expert legal and probity advice to the premier and the ministers to promote the highest standards of actual and perceived ministerial integrity.

Further changes are expected in the coming weeks.

