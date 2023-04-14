India-Australia diaspora heart of partnership goals as economic opportunities knock

According to Tim Watts, India’s energetic and influential diaspora in Australia is an invaluable national asset that can unlock economic and trade partnerships yet to be realised.

The assistant minister for foreign affairs has told an audience in Melbourne that he wanted to unleash the potential of Australia and India’s economic relationship and that Indians living in Australia were the key to this work.

Citing a 2035 strategy document former DFAT heavyweight Peter Varghese handed to the government in 2018, which concluded there was no other comparable market to India that offered Australia more growth opportunities over the next 20 years, Watts said India was currently Australia’s sixth largest trading partner.

“We know that there is so much potential in this economic relationship,” Watts said.

“As Peter Varghese has said: this diaspora ‘can go into the nooks and crannies of a relationship where governments cannot. They can shape perceptions in a way governments cannot. And they create personal links, in business, the arts, education, and civil society which can help anchor the relationship.”

Watts made his remarks at a round table for Australia-India Business Engagement Roundtable in April. The aim of the meeting was for ministers to listen and learn from stakeholders of the business community and understand what they regarded were the challenges and opportunities to advancing Australia’s relationship with India.

Foreign minister Penny Wong joined the function, along with a number of Victorian state MPs.

Watts, who represents the federal electorate of Gellibrand in Melbourne’s West, has some of the fastest growing communities in the country. He said the Indian-Australian diaspora community was a principal driver of this growth in his own electorate.

“My community is on the front line of a national trend that has seen Australia’s Indian-Australian diaspora community grow to almost one million Australians who have Indian heritage; with around 670,000 born in India,” Watts said.

“India is now Australia’s biggest source of skilled migrants and our second biggest source of international students. This diaspora is young, energetic, ambitious, dynamic and influential.”

The assistant minister recently represented Australia in Karnataka, India, where he led a delegation attending the Bengalaru Tech Summit to promote trade and investment partnership opportunities in the technology sector.

In published remarks to the summit last November, Watts described India as a “trusty partner” and celebrated the elevation of the relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive, strategic partnership.

“Australia is making unprecedented investments in new programs with India, including many that build our science, technology, and innovation partners,” Watts said.

“Some of these initiatives include extending the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund, which supports joint venture research between our countries. This is already Australia’s largest financial research fund in any country in the world.”

This year Australia will open a new Consulate General in Bengaluru to reinforce its ties with industries in South India.

Bengaluru will also host a new joint Australia-India Centre of Excellence on critical and emerging technology policy, bringing together industry, government, academia, and civil society stakeholders to shape governance on policy frameworks.

