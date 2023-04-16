ACT expecting ‘consequential share’ of revenues from ambitious battery project

The Big Canberra Battery project, which will soon include a 250-megawatt (MW), 500 megawatt-hours (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS), will be plugged into the National Electricity Market and send financial returns back to residents.

Global specialist energy storage business Eku Energy will be responsible for delivering the storage facility, to be based in Williamsdale.

The ACT government has badged the project as a “renewable energy security” plan for the territory’s electricity grid, with hopes it will also create more local jobs.

Commenting on the government and private sector partnership, chief minister Andrew Barr said Williamsdale’s grid-scale battery was an important milestone for the Territory’s renewable energy ecosystem.

“When I first announced the Big Canberra Battery project we had three objectives in mind; grow jobs in our renewable energy sector, create a meaningful revenue stream for the Territory and improve energy security for Canberrans — this contract delivers on all three of those objectives,” Barr said.

The government estimates the BESS will cost between $300 million and $400 million to develop and build.

Construction will commence late next year and the facility should be completed in 2025.

Barr said the goal of the wind and solar energy storage facility, which is one component of the Big Battery Project, was to ensure the local electricity grid was supported during peak-use periods and in the event of network outages.

“As a combined network, this battery ecosystem can address network constraints, enable more Canberrans to reap solar benefits and present the opportunity for the Territory to reduce costs and generate revenue,” the chief minister said.

“Battery storage technology is a critical component of our net-zero emissions future as we continue to lead the nation on climate action.”

Williamsdale’s storage facility should be capable of backing up the electricity grid in a few milliseconds, helping to prevent blackouts.

The facility is expected to have the capacity to store enough renewable energy to power one-third of Canberra for two hours during peak demand periods.

Eku Energy’s Daniel Burrows, who is the chief investment officer and Asia Pacific director of the company, said the company was proud to be partnering with the government to achieve net zero emissions in the Territory by 2045.

“The Big Canberra Battery represents a significant milestone for Eku Energy as we celebrate our first GWh of battery energy storage in delivery in Australia,” Burrows said.

“This brings our global portfolio of battery energy storage assets to over 4GWh.”

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group launched the Eku global battery storage platform last November.

Barr added that the ACT has delivered 100% renewable electricity since 2020.

“Initiatives like this build on that achievement and demonstrate the viability of renewable energy in supporting a robust, affordable, and sustainable energy grid,” he said.

