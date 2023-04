Shorten’s Services Australia cleanup promises systemic fairness and efficiency

Bill Shorten’s banishing of commercial debt collectors from Services Australia is a promising start to a cultural and systemic cleanout that’s been an aching necessity in the Australian Public Service for years, but it shouldn’t stop at cutting off the drip of the most obvious rent seekers.

To recap events of the last week, the welfare system’s most questionable outsourcers — three major debt collection firms — will be kicked off the books as Services Australia insources receivables management and makes public servants directly accountable for the creation and recovery of overpayments.

It’s a policy shift that goes directly to the challenge of commonwealth agencies owning and resolving problems of their own creation, rather than looking to industry or the crutch of online or technological fixes to solve what are inherently policy and political problems offloaded to outsiders.