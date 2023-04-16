AFP told to do more redundancy training following investigation

The Australian Federal Police must provide more redundancy training to avoid breaches of tax laws and enterprise agreements, an investigation has found.

An Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) investigation found no corrupt conduct at the AFP but it did reveal sloppy practices when it came to dealing with restructuring and redundancies.

That ACLEI investigation, known as Operation Calder, followed a referral by an AFP member in 2019 about allegations that two appointees may have colluded to provide redundancies to two other appointees to which they were not entitled.

A position was made redundant by delimiting it, but it was recreated not long afterwards based on “common practice to ignore the rule” related to genuine redundancies that are meant to be jobs that no longer need to be done.

The report said an AFP member identified as Appointee B was not solely responsible for recreating a position that was said to be redundant.

“Ultimately, the business case to create the new coordinator position was prepared by the remaining [program] coordinators and approved by management,” the report said.

“While their actions appear to have contributed to a sequence of events that resulted in the recreation of the position, the evidence indicates that Appointee B was not responsible for the recreation of the position.”

Investigators concluded that there was no corrupt conduct even though there was evidence of ignorance about how redundancies should be carried out.

“While Operation Calder did not identify evidence of corrupt conduct, it identified a lack of awareness of the legal and policy framework governing redundancy and restructure set out in the Income Tax Assessment Act and ELEA 2016-2019,” the report said.

“The investigation also highlighted improvements that could be made to the AFP senior leadership’s decision-making and record-keeping practices.”

The investigation report noted that the AFP released an updated ‘Better Practice Guide on Workforce Adjustment’ and a checklist in 2020 that explained the tax and integrity risks that arise from what the report calls ‘contrived cases of redundancy’.

“The AFP may wish to consider including specific content on the Better Practice Guide and Checklist in training programs for decision-makers and senior leaders,” the report said.

An AFP response published in the report said it accepts the ACLEI’s recommendation that further guidance be given to AFP senior executives on redundancies and restructuring.

