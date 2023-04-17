Disability networks to be consulted as APS bargaining parties talk common terms

Early negotiations in APS-wide bargaining discussions have agreed to wider consultation with disability networks about potential common terms, with more work to occur over the next few weeks to engage this stakeholder group.

The latest update on negotiations led by Peter Riordan put issues of immediate priority for all parties front and centre. The main objective of the talks is to agree to terms that will achieve more commonality across the service.

Nine topics were raised by the Workplace Relations Taskforce deputy commissioner at bargaining meetings held on April 4, 8 and 13. They broadly included employee support, initial aspects of leave and consultation and dispute resolution processes.

On the Union and representatives’ side, issues including safe workplaces, disability leave, integrity and transparency, and consultative committees were put on the table.

“These early bargaining meetings have focused on hearing from Unions and Employee Bargaining Representatives (EBRs) about their claims,” an update statement that characterised the conversations as “constructive and insightful” read.

“This includes framing discussions to understand the current state of play on certain conditions, where we’d like to get to and how to best achieve more commonality across the APS.”

The workforce also aired blood donation and vaccinations; Employee Assistance Programs; Respect@Work; supported wage systems; annual leave; purchased leave; long service leave; consultation; and dispute resolution.

The update underscored that no binding positions had been entered into but a commitment to consult further with disability networks was made.

An indicative schedule of the next bargaining steps has been published online.

READ MORE:

Where are we going with APS bargaining?